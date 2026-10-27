What’s Your Hidden Beauty and Personal Growth Along Route 66

When was the last time you stopped long enough to see something you weren’t looking for?

Twenty-plus years of editing magazine covers trained my eye to catch what doesn’t belong: a slight shift in color, a small oddity in context. It happened again as I walked past 601 Main Street in Galena, on Route 66. Against the old faded Pepsi mural on the side of the building, something was a little off.

I pulled out my handheld computer that acts as a camera and a phone, and shot video. I started tight on the wall, then backed up to the middle of the street, where the mural fits in the frame, and the oddity vanished. I zoomed back in, and there it was again, a small orange-and-black butterfly with its wings spread.

Same wall, same moment. From far enough back, there was nothing to see. Up close, there was something beautiful. Neither view was wrong. I needed both.

Life works the same way. Scaled back, you see the schedule, the itinerary, the obligations, all of it fitting neatly into the frame. Zoomed in, you see the single thing that has been hiding in it. Most of us live at one distance or the other. We either stay so far back that everything blends into the wall, or we stay so close to the next task that we never see the whole picture.

I would have called that insect a moth. In fact, I did, in my mind. Where I grew up in Minnesota, we called insects like this tiger moths, mostly because they weren’t monarchs but looked a little like one. That is often how we learned as children in the 1970s and 1980s: selective clues about the world, assembled in our heads on the fly whenever we needed them. Or in this case, “on the butterfly”

In Minnesota in my younger days, we collected woolly bear caterpillars and played with them constantly, and we asked questions of any adult within reach, none of them remotely qualified to answer. There were no smartphones to settle it. The answers we got were half-truths, offered for the sake of clarity. The woolly bear is the caterpillar of the Isabella tiger moth, which is where “tiger moth” comes from in my memory.

Standing in Kansas, I wasn’t in Minnesota anymore, and this little insect might not be what I assumed it was. So I decided to take a step back and recollect my modern thoughts and refiled my historical perspectives.

Honestly, I wanted it to be a butterfly, because that would make the moment more beautiful. A moth is beautiful in its own special way, but a butterfly is romantic and poetic.

So I looked it up. It is a pearl crescent, which is a butterfly.

That is what zooming in does. It isn’t only about seeing something beautiful. It is about finding the assumption you’ve been carrying since childhood and looking at it closely for the first time. A caterpillar does not become something new overnight. It changes out of sight, over time, and then one day it is something else. A half-truth that never got questioned can sit in the mind for decades, doing quiet work, until something small interrupts it.

For me, it was a butterfly on a brick wall.

So try it. Scale back first. What does your week, your year, or your whole life look like from the middle of the street? Then zoom in on one thing in that frame. What is it, and what have you been assuming about it?

Route 66 is full of hidden beauty like this, and it sometimes takes a small reminder to put your life and the road in perspective. Many of us travel with itineraries and schedules, our own or other people’s.

How many moments of beauty and personal growth have we missed because of stubbornness or schedules.

Try this on Route 66, or any route really, once a day, once a week, or once a month, take a moment to scale back, then zoom in, and see what has been hiding in plain sight, on the road and in you.

It’s easy to get so focused on keeping the schedule that we forget to enjoy the actual freedom of the open road.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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