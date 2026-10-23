Volunteers Clear 260 Pounds of Litter From Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff

Twenty-two volunteers spent Saturday collecting litter along Historic Route 66 as the highway approaches its 100th anniversary, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The Route 66 Centennial Adopt a Highway event ran from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. Volunteers pulled 19 bags of litter, totaling more than 260 pounds, from a one-mile stretch of the road, ADOT said.

ADOT noted that the stretch is no longer designated as U.S. Route 66 but follows the same path as the famous highway and is signed as Historic Route 66.

Volunteers came from Flagstaff, Williams, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Tempe and other towns, according to ADOT.

Participants had to register in advance, and ADOT’s event listing set a minimum age of 12. Volunteers ages 12 to 18 had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Through the Adopt a Highway program, individuals, families, religious groups and other civic-minded volunteers can receive two-year permits to clean roadside litter, typically a mile in each direction on segments ADOT deems safe for volunteers. ADOT said participants coordinate with the agency to arrange safety vests, litter bags and training, then report their results.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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