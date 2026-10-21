Top Hat Creamery: Where Scoops Meet Stories on Route 66

In the heart of downtown Lincoln, Illinois, nestled in the Arcade Building on Pulaski Street, sits a little shop that has become much more than a place to get ice cream. Top Hat Creamery, opened in June 2019 by Lisa Mestinsek and her family, has grown into a neighborhood landmark—one that locals proudly call part of “Lincoln’s Trifecta” alongside neighboring Guzzardo’s Italian Villa and Spirited Republic.

From the start, the Mestinsek family built something personal. What began as a dream of serving high-quality, hand-scooped ice cream quickly turned into a community gathering spot.

Today the shop offers roughly sixteen flavors of premium ice cream, creamy soft serve, dairy- and gluten-free Dole Whip, rich shakes and malts, seasonal warm treats, and even Lotus energy drinks and acai bowls. Customers rave about the generous scoops and the friendly faces behind the counter. Many leave saying the same thing: it feels like family.

That family feeling extends far beyond the freezer case.

On the opening weekend in October, while most of the Top Hat crew was getting dressed up for homecoming, one of their own was suiting up for something entirely different. Sydnee—better known on the track as “Syd Vicious”—climbed into her dragster at Midstate Dragway and took home a hard-earned win, complete with a giant $500 check and a proud moment in the Winner’s Lane.

The shop celebrated her the only way they know how: with a public shout-out and pure pride.

“We love cheering on our crew beyond the scoop counter,” the post read, and it was clear they meant it.

At Top Hat, employees aren’t just staff. They’re people with full lives, big goals, and a team that roots for them.

As the weather turns cooler, the shop is already looking ahead to the holidays with a creative new tradition. Their festive Advent Calendar boxes—$39.99 each—are available by preorder only through November 9.

Inside each clear box are 23 two-ounce scoops of ice cream, daily riddles to guess the flavors (with an answer key), 23 mini spoons, a cup of sprinkles, and a token good for one full scoop at the shop.

Pickup days are set for late November, giving families something special to look forward to as the season unfolds.

Each $39.99 festive box includes: 23 two-ounce scoops of ice cream Daily riddles to guess each day’s flavor—plus an answer key 23 mini spoons A cup filled with sprinkles A token for one full single scoop of your choice at Top Hat! Available by PREORDER ONLY! Place your order by November 9, 2026. Choose pickup on November 24, 25, 27, or 28. Pay at pickup or Venmo @Lisa-Mestinsek. Please include “Advent Calendar” and your order name with payment.

From racing victories to holiday riddles, from soft openings that sold out on night two to quiet weeknights when regulars still stop in for their favorite flavor, Top Hat Creamery has become a place where ordinary moments turn into lasting memories.

In a small downtown space inside the Arcade Building, under an “Ice Cream” sign and a classic top hat logo, Lisa and her team keep proving that the best scoops come with a story—and the best stories are the ones you share over ice cream.

Whether you’re stopping by after dinner at Guzzardo’s, celebrating a win on the drag strip, or preordering a calendar full of sweet surprises, Top Hat Creamery is ready with a smile and a scoop. In Lincoln, Illinois, the top hat is always tipped in welcome.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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