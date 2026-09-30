The Mother Road Before the Microphone: A Graphophone Comes to Route 66

At the Galena Mining & Historical Museum, guest speaker Jarrett Friell demonstrated a Graphophone and walked visitors through how sound was captured and sold in the early days of recording.

Friell explained that before molded cylinders, every record was an individual copy. With no microphones, studios recorded acoustically, setting up a bank of machines with horns aimed at the performers. Performers then sang the same song again and again until every order was filled.

Friell said molding ended that routine. A master was made and copies were poured from it, much as pressed disc records are made. He said Edison’s version was called “gold molded” because a tiny amount of gold was used in the plating or master process.

He believed Columbia introduced molded cylinders around December 1902, and said everything before that was brown wax, mostly individual copies.

Some brown wax records were duplicated with a method involving tubes running from a master cylinder to other machines, he said, and the master wore out in the process.

The Graphophone: Background

The Graphophone was a trademarked improvement on the phonograph. It was designed at the Volta Laboratory that Alexander Graham Bell established in Washington, D.C., and was co-invented by Bell, Charles Sumner Tainter, and Chichester Bell in 1886. Bell funded the laboratory with the Volta Prize he received from the French government in 1880.

The team’s main departure from Edison’s design was the recording medium. Their wax-coated cylinders were more durable than tinfoil-wrapped ones, and a floating stylus cut zigzag patterns into the wax instead of indenting tinfoil. The first Graphophone used a removable wax-coated cardboard tube that slipped onto the metal cylinder. The distinction between indenting and incising became the basis of more than a decade of litigation.

The business side moved quickly. The Volta Graphophone Company was created in January 1886 to control the patents, and the American Graphophone Company followed on March 28, 1887, to produce and sell the machines. Manufacturing took place at the Howe Machine Factory, a sewing machine plant in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Smithsonian holds an 1888 machine from that period, and the early commercial models placed the dictation apparatus on a sewing machine table and used a treadle to turn the cylinder.

Bell and Tainter also approached Edison. Edison preferred to pursue improvements on his own, although he later adopted Graphophone-style wax cylinders. The Graphophone trademark passed through several companies and ended up with the Columbia Phonograph Company, known today as Columbia Records.

Friell also showed an original glass diaphragm for a recorder and what he called the “actual recording needle or cutter needle.”

When asked, he confirmed earlier recordings were made on tinfoil, or at least Edison’s machine used it, and that those recordings lasted only a single play, though with luck a recording might survive two or three. As far as Friell knew, tinfoil recordings were never sold commercially, though some were made for colleges and for experimental purposes.

It’s hard to walk away from a demonstration like this without shaking your head a little. A voice once had to be sung or spoken into a horn and captured on tinfoil or wax, and a recording might not survive more than a play or two.

Today all of that fits inside our smartphones and computers. They record, store, and play back sound with no horn, no cutter needle, and no cylinders to wear out. It all traces back to machines like the Graphophone Friell demonstrated in the Hometown of Route 66.

The Pier to Pier Podcast can be heard on Route 66 Americana Archive and Frequency 66.