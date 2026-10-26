Route 66 Centennial Convergence poses for a picture in April 2027 during their first centennial caravan “The Route 66 Centennial Convergence”.

On a crisp Monday morning in late October, the Mother Road continues to hum and stir.

Today—October 26, 2026—marks the official start of The Final Route 66 Centennial Convergence, the closing chapter of a year-long celebration organized by Australian Route 66 enthusiast and YouTube personality John Binns, better known as Wasteland Firebird.

After an earlier spring convergence that drew travelers from Chicago to Santa Monica in April, this second run is timed to the highway’s actual 100th birthday on November 11.

Australian Route 66 enthusiast and YouTube personality John Binns, better known as Wasteland Firebird (right)

The itinerary is one from a Route 66 veteran—it starts outside of Chicago. The Windy City often draws complaints and criticism from caravans and tourists due to the traffic, safety of the streets, and overall city congestion.

It kicks off in Joliet, Illinois, then threads through Springfield, Illinois; Cuba and Springfield, Missouri; Tulsa and Oklahoma City; Shamrock and Amarillo, Texas; Tucumcari, Albuquerque, and Gallup, New Mexico; Winslow, Seligman, and Kingman, Arizona; Needles and Barstow, California—before rolling to a finish at the Santa Monica Pier on November 11.

Participation remains free and open: join for a day, a week, or the whole stretch. No tickets, no formal registration required. Just show up, share the road, and help close the centennial the way the road itself always preferred—together.

This final convergence is only one of several engines now running hot along the corridor.

Scenes from the April Centennial Convergence

Earlier this month, the Old Route 66 Association of Texas wrapped its 5th Annual Texas Motor Tour, a three-day community cruise that ran from Texola on the Oklahoma border through Shamrock, McLean, Jericho, Amarillo, Vega, Adrian, and Glenrio. Roughly 70 vehicles and 130 participants—including international visitors from Germany, the UK, and Australia—filled small-town diners and motels, supporting local businesses while celebrating the Panhandle’s 178 miles of the Mother Road.

The association’s free pre-party under the neon of Shamrock’s Tower Station & U-Drop Inn set the tone: live music by The Road Crew, food trucks, and a genuine sense that the road still belongs to the people who live along it.

Meanwhile, commercial operators have kept autumn itineraries humming. Australian-based Route 66 Tours is running its Fall Route 66 PLUS packages—longer adventures that combine classic Mother Road stretches (including the short but beloved Kansas segment from Joplin through Galena and Baxter Springs into Oklahoma) with side trips through the Rockies, Grand Canyon country, and historic trails.

These guided or self-drive experiences emphasize slower pacing, vintage motels, and the chance to meet the people who still keep the road’s diners and gas stations alive.

Looking further ahead, Indus Travels is already booking its multi-day Historic Route 66 self-drive packages for 2027.

One departure is set for October 27, 2027—almost exactly a year after today’s kickoff—offering a 16-day independent drive from Chicago to the Los Angeles area with a rental car, standard hotels, and the freedom to linger at the same classic stops the centennial crowds are visiting right now.

Good luck and travel safe along The Mother Road!

What ties these efforts together is more than nostalgia. The Final Convergence is grassroots and open-ended. The Texas Motor Tour is association-driven and community-focused. The Fall PLUS tours and Indus packages are commercial but still rooted in the same desire to experience the road at human speed.

In a year when official commissions, state festivals, documentary roadshows, and car rallies have filled the calendar, these particular journeys stand out for their emphasis on participation over spectacle.

As travelers begin gathering in Joliet this morning, the message is simple: the centennial is not over. One more caravan is rolling west. Other tours are already planning the next season. And the Mother Road, as it has for a hundred years, is ready for whoever shows up.

The engines are started. The road is waiting. And always remember, there’s no wrong way to appreciate Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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