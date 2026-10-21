The Daily Drive: The Route 66 Hot Wheels of Kindness Challenge

First Stop: The Hot Wheels of Kindness Challenge in Galena, Kansas

Welcome to The Daily Drive on Route 66, the one and only around-the-horn of news, information, events, and music from a highway that never quite finishes telling its story. I’m Jason Spiess, and I appreciate you climbing into the passenger seat and taking a little ride with me today.

First stop: Galena, Kansas, the hometown of Route 66.

On the Main Street of America, between Cars on the Route and the Frequency 66 studios, there’s a bright blue toy garage at the Hotrod Hangout Speed Shop & Diner, and it comes with a rule on the sign:

Take a car. Leave a car.

That’s the whole system. A garage, some Hot Wheels, and the honor system.

Here’s the trouble. The Hangout says it stocked that garage with forty cars a day, refilled it twice over a recent weekend, and still lost eighteen. The new ones went first, the Hangout says, and nothing came in to replace them.

The Hangout says the money isn’t the point. In its own words, it’s “the principle of it.” The Hangout says it’s ready to move the garage indoors, which would close it to travelers after hours.

I’m not here to put anybody on trial over a few toy cars. But if we can’t be trusted with a Hot Wheels car, somebody had better check on the rest of us.

This is more than petty theft. This is more than stealing from children. It’s even more than dishonoring the honor system. It’s a cry for help. It’s a reminder that there’s a market for kindness in the world, and this Mother Road Matchbox Moment is a reminder to each of us to personally uphold kindness in the world.

Let’s control what we can control. Most of us can control our actions, and whether they turn into an act of kindness or the actions of a thief in the night.

So here’s an idea. We can even be modern and call it a Challenge, something like The Route 66 Hot Wheels Challenge of Kindness.

Show that disappointment a whole lot of generosity.

Collectors, car clubs, grandparents, business owners, fellow travelers: help restock that garage, so the next kid who walks up finds a little hot rod waiting.

We don’t have to agree on politics. We don’t even have to agree on which Hot Wheels car is the coolest. We just have to agree that kindness is worth passing along.

So if you have a moment this week, consider sending the Hotrod Hangout a Hot Wheels car or two. Let’s make sure the shelves are filled with Hot Wheels for this holiday season.

So if you have a moment this week, consider sending the Hotrod Hangout Speed Shop & Diner a Hot Wheels car or two. Here’s the address:

Hot Wheels Challenge of Kindness

203 South Main Street

Galena, Kansas 66739

Let’s make sure the shelves are filled with Hot Wheels for this holiday season.

How will the world react to this little dent in the trust of the hometown of Route 66? Is there a place for kindness in the world today? Something to ponder, folks.

Looking out the windows here on the Main Street of America, I can see a few of the Goats of Galena out and about, checking out Route 66. It takes me back to reading “Where the Wild Things Are” as a kid, not because of the goats, but because of human nature.

As I cue up the next song, this moment on the Mother Road is a reminder that the wild things are all around us, working and living in our own little community.

Next Stop: Trunk or Treat Cruise-In Rolls Into Lebanon, Missouri

The Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society presents its annual Lebanon Route 66 Trunk or Treat Cruise-In on Saturday, October 24, at the Laclede County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., and it’s a free event.

Families can expect free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and candy, along with vendors, a DJ, inflatables, and a pumpkin toss. Decorated classic cars and hot rods will be on display. No registration is required, so bring the whole family.

Society Secretary Kerry Lewis said eight hundred to a thousand children, plus their parents, are expected. Car owners who would like to join the cruise-in and hand out candy are welcome.

Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame Seeks Nominations

The Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, now in its sixth year, honors people who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66, or who operated legendary businesses on the road in Laclede County, Missouri.

The new committee chairman, Jim Lewis, is organizing a meeting to select the next honorees. The committee has about 40 names to choose from, and additional nominations may be emailed to LebanonRoute66@gmail.com. The next induction ceremony is set for 2027.

For more, visit LebanonRoute66.com.

Depew Route 66 Fall Festival and Car Show Set for Saturday

Depew, Oklahoma, hosts its Route 66 Fall Festival and Car Show on Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organizers say the event is held right on the original 1926 Route 66 concrete.

Admission is free. The car show features vintage, classic, and custom vehicles parked along the Mother Road, and car show participants pay a $25 entry fee. Local vendors, food, and family activities round out the day, with wristbands sold for the kids’ attractions, including a zipline and inflatables.

The festival is presented to support the Depew Ladies Auxiliary, with proceeds helping fund its work in the community.

Follow-Up: Georgia Southern Wins the Route 66 Invitational in Broken Arrow

On Monday, The Daily Drive opened in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, with the Route 66 Invitational. Now there’s a winner. Georgia Southern women’s golf took the team title Tuesday, chasing down Tulsa, which had led by eight strokes, and winning by three. The Eagles finished with an 874, ten over par, and their final-round 289 was the low round of the day.

Georgia Southern’s Margaux Brejo, a native of Fontainebleau, France, won the individual title at six under par, three strokes ahead of Tulsa’s Zoe Shamy. Brejo started the final round one shot back and closed with a four-under 68.

According to the school, it’s Georgia Southern’s first team tournament title since the 2024-25 season. The week wrapped up the Eagles’ fall schedule, and they return to the course January 31 at the Purdue Dominican Republic Classic.

University of Tulsa’s Zoe Shamy earned runner-up honors at the Route 66 Invitational honoring Dale McNamara, finishing at 3-under-par 213 for her best collegiate finish! Source: Facebook

Pontiac’s Centennial Plaza Nears Completion

Pontiac, Illinois, is close to unveiling its new Centennial Plaza, according to the Pontiac Daily Leader. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the downtown attraction, which is designed to celebrate Route 66 and strengthen the city’s tourism appeal. The $1.74 million project was paid for mostly by the city, with nearly $1.7 million in city funds and almost $60,000 from a Heritage Corridor grant.

The plaza’s features include an awning to protect and showcase Bob Waldmire’s famous Road Yacht, a drive-up area for photos with the Route 66 mural, and custom neon lighting and signage. The grand opening, originally scheduled for September 18, was canceled because the plaza was not yet complete. City Administrator Jim Woolford said the city ran into manufacturing delays involving the custom neon lighting, and city officials are hopeful the ceremony can take place in the coming weeks.

J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum to Unveil “Big Red Gun” Neon Sculpture in Claremore

Claremore, Oklahoma, is about to get a new landmark along Route 66. The J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum will unveil a large red neon sculpture of a Colt pistol, called the “Big Red Gun,” on Friday, October 30, as part of a celebration tied to Route 66 and the museum’s focus on American history. The museum says the sculpture reflects its effort to explore American history through the objects people create, collect, and preserve, and the stories those objects tell.

Admission to the celebration is $20 for adults and $10 for guests younger than 21, with tickets available at the door or through online registration. The museum is also hosting a free trick-or-treat event from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and children can take part without buying a ticket.

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Monthly Theme: Spook 66

On old Route 66 in Amarillo, Texas, a building with a castle-like front and a big sign pointing to the antiques inside has been pulling travelers off the road for a century. It’s called the Natatorium, “The Nat” to the locals. It started as a swimming pool, became a dance hall, and, if you believe the stories, still has a few guests who never left the dance floor.

The Nat sits at 2705 W. 6th Avenue in the Route 66–Sixth Street Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

It opened in July 1922 as an open-air swimming pool, 36 feet by 101 feet, designed by local architect Guy Carlander, and was enclosed the next year for year-round swimming.

Click here for the entire SPOOK 66 story from Route 66 Americana Archive

Today’s Sponsors

The Crude Life, the original energy podcast, powers the Frequency 66 studios and is a founding sponsor. Start Living The Crude Life today!

Riverside Campground and RV Park, just outside Joplin, Missouri, is also a founding sponsor. The campground is now booking 2027 camping and RV sites, with new RV pads and a dedicated Route 66 area.

If you would like to inquire about becoming a sponsor of The Daily Drive or Founding Sponsor for Frequency 66, email studio(at)frequency66(dot)com.

The Daily Drive on Route 66 originates from the Frequency 66 studios at 601 Main Street in Galena, Kansas—the hometown of Route 66—powered by The Crude Life.

Follow Frequency 66 on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn for interviews, videos, and updates throughout the day.

Full coverage and additional stories live at Frequency66.com.

As always: there is no wrong way to appreciate Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com