The Daily Drive: Route 66 Invitational Honors Dale McNamara, Blind Cyclist and PumpkinFest

First Stop: The Route 66 Invitational in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where 16 women’s collegiate golf teams gather at the Golf Club of Oklahoma for the Route 66 Invitational Honoring Dale McNamara. The University of Tulsa is hosting the tournament, which is playing over 54 holes across the next two days.

The tournament carries a dual tribute. Its Route 66 title nods to the Mother Road that cuts through Tulsa and the surrounding region—an enduring symbol of American mobility, ambition, and open-road possibility. The second half of the name honors Dale Fleming McNamara, the legendary coach who built the University of Tulsa women’s golf program from virtually nothing into a national powerhouse.

McNamara, a Tulsa native, first made her mark as a player. When the university had no women’s golf team, she entered tournaments on her own and became the first woman to earn an athletic letter at Tulsa. She later dominated state competition, winning a record seven Oklahoma Women’s State Amateur championships between 1956 and 1975.

At the News Desk: A First-Ever Pumpkin Festival in North Tulsa

Just down the road from Broken Arrow, the inaugural Route 66 Pumpkin Festival is underway at the Mohawk Sports Complex in North Tulsa. Organizers said they want to bring more free and affordable community events to North Tulsa along Route 66.

Jessica Davis, the complex’s general manager, is aiming for multisport, multicultural, and multigenerational activities, and the festival is the first of them.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Families receive free goodies such as books and pumpkins, and the festival includes a petting zoo. The festival runs every weekend through the end of the month.

Mother Road Meals: Dinner in Joliet with the WazzUp Dude

The Mother Road Meals segment headed to the Chicago area for a video from correspondent Sean, known on YouTube as the WazzUp Dude. Reporting from Joliet, Illinois, Sean started at a spot he described as the only place where Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway meet. He then crossed the street to a downtown tavern in a building he believes was once the Gem Theater, circa 1906.

Sean ordered the Tavern Burger with mashed potatoes and called it perfectly cooked, with an aioli sauce and a slightly sweet flavor from the tomatoes. He also recommended Jitters, a coffee shop in Joliet.

66 on 66: Numbers Line Up for a 1966 Mustang

Arecent Frequency 66 interview with a traveler in a red 1966 Ford Mustang convertible, driving Route 66 during the Route 66 centennial and the nation’s 250th anniversary sparked a story on Numerology along The Mother Road.

The numbers explored involved the numerology angle of a 1966 vehicle on Route 66, which is posted at Frequency66.com under the title “66 on 66.”

Alessandro Pallaro of Italy and Philip Vogel, Kansas Historic Route 66 president pose for a picture at Cars on the Route

International News: A Blind Cyclist Rides Route 66 Through Galena

The show’s international news item came from Galena itself. Alessandro Pallaro of Italy is riding Route 66 on a tandem bicycle with three cameras mounted on it, and he rides to raise awareness for people affected by leukemia and to show that a life can be turned around despite long odds.

Roberto Rossi, president of the Route 66 Italy Association, was also there. The full interview is posted at Frequency66.com.

Route 66 Roundup

Oklahoma City: The city is collecting postcards for Route 66 time capsules to be opened in 2126. Residents and visitors are invited to write a message to the people of 100 years from now.

Flagstaff, Arizona: According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, 22 volunteers took part in an Adopt-A-Highway event to mark the Route 66 Centennial, removing 19 bags of litter, more than 260 pounds, from a one-mile stretch of historic Route 66.

Chicago: The American Society of Civil Engineers dedicated historic Route 66 as a landmark in a ceremony at Navy Pier, recognizing the road’s role in the development of modern America through commerce and tourism. The report noted that Illinois, whose stretch runs 301 miles from Chicago to the Mississippi River, was the first state to complete its section of the highway.

Hollywood: A docu-series titled Cars: Route 66 Road Trip is exploring the real-life stops along Route 66 that inspired Pixar’s Cars, in a four-day, five-state journey.

Monthly Theme: Spook 66

In Spook 66 news, the Route 66 Americana Archive’s latest October story takes readers to the Budville Trading Post in New Mexico, a stop Spiess said the story calls Bloodville, with a history of unsolved murders.

The Route 66 Americana Archive is publishing a new Spook 66 story every day this month, with gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns along the route.

Today’s Sponsors

The Crude Life, the original energy podcast, powers the Frequency 66 studios and is a founding sponsor. Start Living The Crude Life today!

Riverside Campground and RV Park, just outside Joplin, Missouri, is also a founding sponsor. The campground is now booking 2027 camping and RV sites, with new RV pads and a dedicated Route 66 area.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com