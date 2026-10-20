The Daily Drive on Route 66: Mel’s Diner Facing Demolition and Hallmark Crowns Carlinville

First Stop: Santa Monica’s Mel’s Drive-In Faces an Uncertain Future

For generations of travelers, the long westward pull of Route 66 has ended not with the crash of waves against the Santa Monica Pier, but with a more precise punctuation mark: the corner of Lincoln and Olympic Boulevard. Beneath the towering tuxedoed penguin stands a bold midcentury building that has welcomed motorists to the official terminus of the Mother Road since 1959.

Long known as the Penguin Coffee Shop, the structure is now home to Mel’s Drive-In—and it faces an uncertain future. In September 2026, property owner Value Rock Realty of Irvine filed a preliminary application with the City of Santa Monica to demolish the building and replace it with an eight-story mixed-use development. The proposal calls for 138 apartments, ground-floor retail space, and parking for roughly 123 vehicles.

If approved and carried through, the project would erase one of the last intact examples of Googie architecture in Santa Monica and remove a tangible marker of Route 66’s western edge.

For more on this developing story, subscribe to Frequency66 today!

At the News Desk: 66 Vines Clears the Way in Edmond

The Edmond City Council has cleared the way for 66 Vines, a new wedding and event center planned for a rugged, wooded stretch of East Edmond. The venue is being promoted as a replacement for Aspen Ranch, a similar Logan County site set to close at the end of the year.

There is some local controversy among neighbors, though not universal opposition. Council members noted they were glad the proposal was not for another housing addition. 66 Vines will sit on 35 acres in a vineyard setting at 1017 South Westminster Road, south of Route 66 and north of East 15th Street.

The location on the west side of Westminster is just south of Pops, the well-known Route 66 attraction less than a mile west of Arcadia.

Mother Road Moments: Hallmark Crowns Carlinville

Christmas came early for one central Illinois town along the Mother Road. After a nationwide search, Carlinville was crowned Hallmark’s merriest Christmas town.

The designation brings national exposure through Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas promotion and the opportunity to serve as the filming location for a future Hallmark Christmas movie. The achievement followed weeks of public voting.

Correspondent Report: Ken Lee’s Route 66 Adventures

The program handed the baton to Oklahoma correspondent Ken Lee, whose YouTube channel Ken Lee’s Route 66 Adventures continues to document the road. Lee was also a panelist at the recent Voices of Route 66 roundtable session and social held October 8 in Oklahoma City; those sessions are available at Frequency66.com.

Lee has a new book out, The White Whale, chronicling his long pursuit of the highway.

In this interview segment along Route 66 in Oklahoma, Ken spoke with an 80-year-old Harley Russell who has operated a stop for decades.

The first 14 years saw almost no traffic—maybe ten people a year. A tour group that stopped by accident in 1999 changed everything, bringing a steady stream of visitors, media, and tour groups ever since.

Monthly Theme: Spook 66

Every road trip has a legend about the passenger who isn’t there when you arrive. Folklorists say the vanishing hitchhiker is one of the oldest ghost stories in the world, told in nearly every culture that has roads.

In Route 66 country, the version everyone knows is a young woman in a white dancing dress, standing by Archer Avenue southwest of Chicago, looking for a ride home.

The Route 66 Americana Archive is publishing a new Spook 66 story every day this month, with gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns along the route.

Today’s Sponsors

The Crude Life, the original energy podcast, powers the Frequency 66 studios and is a founding sponsor. Start Living The Crude Life today!

Riverside Campground and RV Park, just outside Joplin, Missouri, is also a founding sponsor. The campground is now booking 2027 camping and RV sites, with new RV pads and a dedicated Route 66 area.

If you would like to inquire about becoming a sponsor of The Daily Drive or Founding Sponsor for Frequency 66, email studio(at)frequency66(dot)com.

The Daily Drive on Route 66 originates from the Frequency 66 studios at 601 Main Street in Galena, Kansas—the hometown of Route 66—powered by The Crude Life.

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Full coverage and additional stories live at Frequency66.com.

As always: there is no wrong way to appreciate Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

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✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com