The Crunchy Puppy on Route 66 and Bag of Real Dog Treats

I ran into The Crunchy Puppy at the Carthage, Missouri Farmers Market and again at the Webb City Farmers Market. After talking with them, I walked away with one of their variety packs—about twenty-five bucks—and brought it home for Gouda.

For those of you who haven’t met Gouda yet, she is a Vizsla–Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix. The Vizsla side gives her that high-octane hunting drive. The Chessie side gives her the power and waterproof coat built for pulling birds out of ice-cold water.

She’s never been a kibble dog. Ninety-nine percent of her diet has always been raw. The only kibble she ever sees are the occasional Milk Bone-style treats handed out by businesses or strangers. Everything else is real meat, organs, and parts.

So when I opened the Crunchy Puppy variety pack on the floor, she locked into a sit-stay and waited like a professional.

Out came a rabbit’s ear.



Next a Chicken tendon.



Chicken liver.



A chicken head.



A chicken foot.



Several pieces of jerky.



Something furry.



More liver and jerky.



A chicken neck (or duck neck).

The whole bag was stacked with dehydrated animal parts—no fillers, no mystery ingredients. Just the kind of nose-to-tail stuff a high-drive working dog already thrives on.

When I finally released her, she went straight for the chicken neck, then the head, then the tendon, then the jerky. She knew exactly what she wanted.

These treats fit her lifestyle. A dog with Chessie coat tendencies produces more natural oils to keep that double coat functional in water and weather. Real animal fats and tissues support that better than highly processed food.

The chews also give her jaws and brain the work they were bred for. For a dog who’s lived on raw her entire life, these are simply more of the same—convenient, shelf-stable, and high-value.

I bought the bag at the farmers market, but you can order them online at thecrunchypuppy.com as well. The variety packs run in the $20–25 range and deliver a serious amount of real chewing satisfaction for the price.

For Gouda, it’s not a special occasion. It’s just another day of eating the way she’s always eaten—only this time the bag came from a small business at a Route 66 farmers market.

Why Many Raw Food Supporters Choose Raw Food

Supporters (owners, some holistic vets, and raw-feeding communities) frequently report these improvements when switching from highly processed kibble:

Shinier coat and healthier skin — Often the most noticeable change. Linked to higher levels of natural fats, omega-3s, and bioavailable nutrients.

Better digestion and smaller, firmer stools — Higher digestibility of raw proteins and fats (less filler/fiber) means dogs absorb more and produce less waste.

Dental health improvements — Chewing raw or freeze-dried meaty items (especially bones, heads, ears, necks) provides mechanical cleaning that can reduce plaque/tartar.

Higher energy and better weight management — High-protein, lower-carb profiles may support lean muscle and steadier energy without the blood-sugar spikes some associate with starchy kibbles.

Reduced allergy symptoms or itchiness — Some dogs improve when switched to novel proteins (e.g., rabbit) or limited-ingredient diets free of common kibble allergens/additives.

Improved gut microbiome diversity — A few studies note differences in gut bacteria with raw or less-processed diets.

Overall vitality / “thriving” appearance — Anecdotal reports of brighter eyes, better breath, and enthusiasm for meals.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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