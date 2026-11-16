Stretch Your Legs on The Mother Road! Towanda’s Walking Path Tells a Route 66 Story

I pulled over in a parking area next to a small lake along Route 66 with Gouda riding shotgun, that big Chesapeake Vizsla energy already bouncing in the back seat. I wasn’t looking for anything fancy—just a place to stretch our legs, clear the head, and maybe steal ten quiet minutes that didn’t involve screens or schedules. What I found was better than I expected.

The Towanda Route 66 Parkway sits right there on the old southbound lanes, free as the day is long. No ticket booth, no gate, no “members only.”

You park near Boyd Wesley Park or by the little gas station, step onto the original pavement, and suddenly you’re walking the Mother Road itself. These aren’t just any leftover lanes. Back in the mid-1950s this stretch was part of the four-lane upgrade of Route 66. When Interstate 55 curved around Towanda in the mid-1970s, the southbound lanes were abandoned.

What could have become just another forgotten strip of asphalt was instead turned into something special by local volunteers, high school students, and teachers between 1998 and 2000.

They called it “Historic Route 66: A Geographic Journey,” and the name still fits.

For anyone counting steps, it’s an easy win—flat, paved, and just long enough to feel like you accomplished something without turning it into a forced march. Gouda and I put in a solid stretch and still had energy left.

It’s one of the most pet-friendly stops you’ll find on the whole route. Leashed dogs are welcome, and Gouda treated the whole path like his personal runway. She sniffed every Burma-Shave sign, paused at the painted state maps embedded in the pavement, and generally acted like she’d discovered the world’s best linear dog park.

The educational side is what makes it special though. Those interpretive spots covering all eight states aren’t just for kids or history buffs—they pull you in. You slow down. You read about Illinois giving birth to the road, Missouri’s Ozarks, the long haul across Oklahoma and Texas, the deserts of New Mexico and Arizona, and finally the California finish. There are maps, facts, and little pieces of the story laid out right under your feet.

Replica Burma-Shave signs still deliver their old rhymes, and the Money Creek Bridge—built in 1945 and still open to walkers and cyclists—carries you across a quiet piece of the original alignment.

Nearby sits the infamous Dead Man’s Curve from the earlier 1926 road, a sharp reminder of how dangerous the Mother Road could be before the engineers straightened things out. Even the trees along the path carry history; the whole stretch doubles as an arboretum with hundreds of trees, some grown from seeds tied to places like Mount Vernon.

It’s interactive without trying too hard, the kind of quiet engagement that settles your mind better than any meditation app. And on a hot day? That little pond sitting right next to the path becomes irresistible. I won’t say Gouda waited for an official invitation. One minute we’re walking past another state map, the next he’s giving me that look and launching himself in for a quick cool-down swim.

Strictly speaking, it might push the edges of what’s allowed, but watching a happy Gouda splash around in the shallows after a warm stretch of trail is the kind of moment that makes the whole stop feel alive. She climbed out, shook half the pond onto me, and trotted on like she’d just completed the perfect Route 66 experience.

If you’re looking for a free stop that checks every box—pets welcome, steps earned, mind quieted, and a little living history under your feet—this stretch through Towanda delivers. Bring the dog. Take the walk. Let the old road do the rest.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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