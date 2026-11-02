For generations of Americans who grew up chasing the horizon on two-lane blacktop and early interstates, a Stuckey’s stop was more than a place to fill the tank. It was a teal-roofed promise of clean restrooms, cold drinks, souvenir ashtrays, and the unmistakable sweetness of a pecan log roll. Those billboards that shouted “EXIT NOW” were part of the soundtrack of the American road trip—the same era that made Route 66 the Mother Road of roadside Americana.

This week, that iconic brand took a hard turn. Stuckey’s Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Georgia. CEO Stephanie Stuckey, granddaughter of founder W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey, called it “a hard decision, and a personal one.”

Importantly, this is not a liquidation. Chapter 11 is a court-supervised restructuring—a way for the company to address its debts while continuing operations. The famous pecan log rolls and other treats are still being made and sold. The brand is not disappearing.

From Pecan Stand to Highway Empire

The story begins in 1937 on a Georgia roadside. W.S. Stuckey, a Depression-era entrepreneur who hated cotton farming, started with a simple lean-to selling pecans. His wife Ethel began making candy—pralines, divinity, and the now-legendary pecan log roll of nougat wrapped in caramel and roasted pecans. What began as a side hustle grew into one of the defining roadside chains of mid-century America.

By the peak of the interstate boom, Stuckey’s operated hundreds of locations across dozens of states. The distinctive teal roofs, Texaco pumps, gift shops, and string of billboards became as familiar to travelers as the road itself. For many families and long-haul truckers, a stop at Stuckey’s was a ritual of the open road—the same spirit that defined the golden age of Route 66, when independent operators and family businesses shaped the traveler’s experience with personality, hospitality, and a touch of kitsch.

Corporate ownership after a 1964 sale to Pet Milk gradually drained that magic. Locations closed. The quirkiness faded. In 2019, Stephanie Stuckey used her life savings to buy the company back into family hands, determined to revive the brand her grandfather built.

She focused on product quality, retail partnerships, and keeping the name alive even as the physical footprint changed.

The Latest Chapter

Recent years brought new challenges. The company closed its plant in Wrens, Georgia, earlier this fall. The Chapter 11 filing follows those operational pressures. In her statement, Stephanie Stuckey emphasized that the brand remains intact: products continue to be produced and sold, and the focus is on protecting the name while dealing fairly with creditors, partners, and customers.

The plan moving forward centers on outsourced manufacturing and continued sales through retail partners and online channels. The physical storefronts that once dotted the interstates may look different, but the core product—and the legacy—are being fought for.

Why It Matters on the Mother Road

Route 66 people understand this story instinctively. The Mother Road was never just about asphalt. It was about the people and businesses that made the journey memorable—service stations with character, cafes that knew your name, souvenir stands that sold dreams in the form of postcards and rubber tomahawks. Stuckey’s belonged to that same American tradition of roadside hospitality.

When Stephanie Stuckey bought the company back, she was doing what so many Route 66 advocates, business owners, and preservationists try to do every day: refuse to let a piece of genuine Americana fade without a fight. The teal roofs may no longer line every major highway the way they once did, but the idea of a welcoming stop, a distinctive treat, and a family name still carrying weight remains powerful.

Up and down along the surviving stretches of the Mother Road, we see the same resilience in restored neon, independent motels, classic car culture, and new roadside ventures that honor the old spirit while adapting to the present. Stuckey’s Chapter 11 filing is a reminder that even the most iconic brands face hard seasons. What matters is the decision to keep the lights on—or in this case, keep the pecan log rolls rolling.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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