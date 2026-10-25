Slow Rolling the Mother Road: What Tractors Tell Us About Route 66

A large American flag rode behind the driver of a green John Deere tractor with yellow wheels as it rolled down Main Street on Saturday, shortly after noon. The man at the wheel, in a plaid shirt and ball cap, waved as he passed the “Greetings from Galena” mural.

He was part of the Kansas Route 66 100th Anniversary Antique/Classic Tractor Tour. It all starts with a flyer posted on Facebook by the Old Riverton Store billed it for Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 9 a.m. and covering Baxter Springs, Riverton and Galena, the towns along Kansas’s 13.2 miles of Route 66.

In Galena, the tractors turned from the newer Route 66 onto Main Street, which is the historic Route 66, and continued through town.

A Swiss convoy on the same road

Tractors have been making news on the Mother Road this fall for another reason. On Oct. 7, News 9 in Oklahoma City reported on a group of 21 travelers from Switzerland crossing the country on four tractors, with two RVs and several support vehicles.

They call themselves the Tractor Cowboys.

The trip began with two friends from central Switzerland, Christian Ramseyer and Martin Jakober. “This idea was started by a beer,” Ramseyer told News 9. Friends and family joined as the plan spread. Jakober and his wife, Patricia, import tractors from the United States and Canada to Switzerland, and some of their farming customers signed on after a Swiss newsletter reported on the trip. Their three sons are also on the drive.

Tractor Cowboys are traveling Route 66

For many in the group it was a first visit to the United States. News 9 reported they went shopping for cowboy clothing, and Jakober named a T-bone steak as his favorite meal so far. Their tractors top out around 25 mph, and the convoy covers about 95 miles a day, stopping around 4 p.m. to prepare for the next day.

The trip has not been easy. The Swiss paper Bote der Urschweiz reported that police escorted the group, that people mistook them for Swedes, and that one tractor sank halfway into mud on a washed-out road in Arizona.

Tractor Cowboys are traveling Route 66 to raise awareness for a variety of children needs and issues.

Their cause and their awareness

The Tractor Cowboys are also raising money. According to the group’s website, Verein Tractorcowboys, with Jakober as president, aims to raise one Swiss franc for each of the roughly 4,000 kilometers driven, together with its supporters, and donate the money to children in need. The beneficiary is the Stiftung Rütimattli, which the site describes as rooted in the home region of most participants and as supporting children with support needs. The fundraiser is on GoFundMe.

The site says the trip is meant to be more than an extraordinary road trip.

A film crew is following the group from preparation in Europe to the Pacific, making a documentary about friendship, adventure and the people behind the journey. The website describes a group of five friends on five tractors from the 1970s. By Oklahoma, News 9 counted 21 travelers and four tractors.

The group’s own account of the highway notes that families traveled it during the Dust Bowl in search of work and hope. It says the road has not disappeared and lives on in small towns, old filling stations and the people along it.

Tractor Cowboys are traveling Route 66

The bigger awareness: what the old machines carry

The Swiss convoy and the Kansas tour both bring us to the larger point. A classic or vintage machine, whether it’s a tractor, a car or a truck, is a record of the people who kept it.

A machine that still runs after 50 or 70 years did not get there by accident. Someone decided it was worth saving. Someone paid for parts that are no longer on a shelf, learned repairs the manual never covered, and gave up weekends and money to keep it going. Preservation, respect, care, love, money and sacrifice all went into it, along with a lot of intangibles that never show up in a spec sheet.

That is why these old machines tell the story of the American family farm and the Mother Road together.

The farm family is part of what Route 66 carried, from the Dust Bowl years onward, and the tractor is the tool that made the family farm work.

A tractor on Main Street in a centennial year ties those stories together. Ties us all together.

Why a tractor tour on Route 66 matters

A tractor tour on Route 66 is important for many reasons. It keeps working history visible on the road where that history happened. It shows people from Kansas and people from Switzerland that old machines still matter. And it gives a small town a reason to watch a procession go by on its own Main Street.

That’s a pretty cool Mother Road Moment when you truly think about it.

For me, it all started on a Saturday, when a man on an old classic John Deere, an American flag flapping behind him, waved at the people of Galena and kept rolling on down Main Street with a farmer’s dozen of tractors following along.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Get more from Route 66 Americana Archive in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: