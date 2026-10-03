Saturday Morning Storytellers: Route 66 Songs, Stories and Mother Road Music

It’s another edition of the Pier to Pier Podcast and today its our “Storyteller Saturday” format — a laid-back, music-forward edition built for garage work, long drives, or just kicking back on a weekend.

Host Jason Spiess kept the talk segments brief, framing the episode as heavy on music with only light pop-ins for news, announcements, and the occasional station identification.

The headline item of the episode is a coming announcement: the Pier to Pier Podcast will be joining Frequency 66 recording studio, which sits directly on Route 66 and the Jefferson Highway, giving the show a home base to continue conversations with travelers on the Mother Road even when the crew isn’t out driving it themselves.

Couple quick notes for the episode, Spiess uses a few of the in-between-song segments to reflect on why the families who drive Route 66 — rather than professional guides or business interests — tend to make for his favorite interviews. As he put it, those travelers aren’t being paid to steer the story in any particular direction, which he says makes for more honest, memorable conversations along the road.

Plus a couple news and notes like highlighting a past interview with Brandon Dawson, the new owner of the Route 66 Roadhouse in Pontiac, Illinois.

It’s a Saturday on the Mother Road and stories are being told, sung and written down everyday. Frequency 66 embraces all these forms of communication and storytelling in order to share the experience of Route 66.