San Antonio Man Drives Route 66 in a 1966 Caprice

A 1966 Chevrolet Caprice stopped along Route 66 this trip, and its owner says he is out to put the model on the map.

Dave, who is from San Antonio, Texas, is behind the wheel of a 1966 Chevrolet Caprice. He says it carries an original 427 engine that has been built up. He also says it came with air conditioning, which he and I agreed was welcome on a hot day.

Dave says the car runs smoothly on the highway, turning about 2,300 rpm at 70 to 72 miles an hour.

“She just screams down the highway,” he said.

He described the trip so far as a great one.

The car has a personal history for him. His first car was a 1966 Chevrolet Caprice, and he wanted another. He attends a lot of car shows and meetups, he said, and sees plenty of Impalas but few Caprices. He is driving one on Route 66 to represent the model.

Dave says he is doing the entire route. He reports having driven from San Antonio to Chicago already, and he is now heading for the Santa Monica Pier.

Overtime interview here folks. Inside the car, Richard Petty’s signature is on the glove box, and under it are floor mats trimmed with a purple racing stripe. Plus there was a purple fedora on the passenger seat. Real sharp looking.

Personally, I come from the land of purple - Minnesota - where we are Prince fans.

“We’re big purple fans,” I said, “Vikings included.”

It was a real treat meeting this gentleman from San Antonio driving Route 66. What an awesome experience to drive the Mother Road in a car just like his first. To me, it’s a perfect way for the past and present to meet.

Interview was conducted in the Hometown of Route 66 in Galena, Kansas, on Main Street.

The Classic Cars & Chrome podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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