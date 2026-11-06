Route 66 communities are marking the highway’s centennial with block parties, flag-raisings, birthday cakes, and a benefit dinner. The events run from Saturday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 11, from California to Oklahoma. Here is what is planned, in date order.

Saturday, Nov. 7

San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Route 66 Centennial Block Party runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mt. Vernon Avenue, between Eighth Street and Spruce Street, and at La Plaza Park. The free event will feature classic cars, live music, food vendors, ballet folklórico, and high school and community band performances. It is held jointly with a morning veterans parade, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Bethany, Oklahoma. The Bethany Children’s Health Center Route 66 Centennial Celebration runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Health Center. Planned activities include a petting zoo, food trucks, games, and live entertainment. Guests will also get a first look at the center’s new outpatient facility, according to KOKH.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Miami, Oklahoma. The Miami OK Main Street Centennial Celebration of Route 66 runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Main 66 Venue, 116 N. Main St. A 6-foot by 6-foot Route 66 shield-shaped birthday cake, created by Terran Bakery, is planned. Full Throttle will perform, sponsored by the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee. The event will also have free face painting, balloon artistry, and food trucks. Organizers ask guests to bring lawn chairs. Sponsors are Wyandotte Nation/Bearskin Health Center and the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee.

Galena, Kansas. The Galena Centennial Celebration begins at 2 p.m. at Pappy Litch Park, hosted by Frequency 66. It opens with a greetings from local leaders and Route 66 Ambassadors from 2 to 2:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association will provide Centennial cake and homemade ice cream.

The afternoon will also include musical performances by local high school talent, a community potluck, and recognition of the Galena Bulldogs girls volleyball team for reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history.

In addition, the Galena Bulldogs Volleyball Podcast will drop during the celebration as well. Casey’s has donated pizza for the podcast making it a Pizza Podcast Party. Yellow Brick Road Freeze Dried Treats donated “Influencer Treats” to the Podcast Party as well.

For the first time in school history, the Galena Bulldogs Girls Volleyball Team earned a trip to the state tournament, marking a significant milestone for the players, coaches, school, and community.

The Sisters of Route 66 will also be a part of the celebration. The sisters have a popular TikTok channel and social media pages and will be recognized for their efforts in event awareness and share the passion of The Mother Road. More details coming this week about the Sisters of Route 66.

Community members and local businesses are invited to attend, bring a dish to share, connect with neighbors, and celebrate Galena’s place in Route 66 history.

Attendance is free, and no sponsorship or financial contribution is required to participate. No potluck is needed to come either, the event is open to the public and Route 66 travelers.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Seligman, Arizona. The Seligman Route 66 100th Birthday Party begins at noon at Seligman Centennial Park. The community milestone celebration features 100 commemorative cupcakes and local festivities, according to a Facebook post.

El Reno, Oklahoma. The City of El Reno will host a free celebration at Mother Road Plaza, 116 W. Wade St. At noon, the American flag and the eight state flags along Route 66 will be raised for the first time on nine new flagpoles behind the El Reno 66 shield. The poles were a joint project of the El Reno Lions, Kiwanis, and Rotary clubs in partnership with the city.

Jimmy Dale’s Route 66 Road Show, a three-piece band with dancers, will provide the music. Lunch will come from Johnnie’s Grill, with desserts from Allie’s Baking Boutique and Eileen’s Cookies. Each person who attends, or who visits The Filling Station at 120 S. Choctaw Ave. on Nov. 11, will receive an exclusive El Reno Route 66 centennial T-shirt.

Albuquerque, New Mexico. The New Mexico Route 66 Association is hosting a birthday dinner at the 66 Diner, 1405 Central Ave. NE, followed by an after-party at ZEMA Vinyl Lounge, 3711 Central Ave. NE. ZEMA is the hidden speakeasy at Hotel Zazz in the Nob Hill neighborhood. The diner’s event room will have decorations, party favors, a selfie station, and birthday cake. ZEMA offers a full bar, including non-alcoholic options, and Route 66-inspired music.

Guests pay for their own dinner. Party favors, cake, and after-party entry are free. Dinner guests must RSVP by Nov. 9 to info@rt66nm.org. No reservation is needed for the after-party, and guests may attend either event or both.

Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Celebration, presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses, takes over downtown Tulsa and the arts district. The day begins with Tulsa’s Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission. Free entertainment follows, including eight art activations and chances to learn about the highway’s history and impact in Oklahoma. Participating locations are Greenwood Rising, 101 Archer, 108 Contemporary, the Bob Dylan Center, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity, Living Arts, and Guthrie Green.

In the evening, a Route 66 birthday party between OKPOP and Cain’s Ballroom will feature the Tulsa brass band King Cabbage, a performance by Inspyral Circus, and a birthday cake for the highway. The day ends with a sold-out concert by Tulsa-based Wilderado at Cain’s Ballroom and a Texas Playboys concert at Guthrie Green, according to News On 6 (published Sept. 22).

If anyone else has an event they would like added to the list, email studio@frequency66.com

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: