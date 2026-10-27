Route 66 Trivia: What’s the Difference Between a Kiwi and an Aussie

There’s no wrong way to enjoy Route 66, and a group from Australia and New Zealand stopping in the Home Town of Route 66 reminds us all of that important life lesson once again.

The scene is this. A little before 9 a.m. on a Monday in Galena, Kansas, a caravan tour group of nearly 30 people and 15 vehicles parked on Main Street in front of Pappy Litch Park, the photo-favorite “Galena City Jail” and the public restrooms.

Frequency 66 is kitty-corner across from that action. It’s a common scene outside our 601 Main Street studios. When these tour groups come rolling into town, Gouda, our public relations specialist, generally alerts me to the action because she wants to wag her tail and say hello.

Gouda (left) saying hello to a Route 66 tourist

On this particular Monday, nearly everything in town was closed except Casey’s, some commercial businesses and the Galena Mining & Historical Museum on the west end of town. So the Aussies and Kiwis wandered the town for a good 30 minutes.

After a little conversation and Gouda hellos, we made our way back to the studios, where we noticed a few of the travelers carrying a brand-new Styrofoam cooler and bags (yes, plural) of ice. Knowing the group was from Australia, and having been raised American, I immediately assumed it was for beer.

“That cooler and ice for beer?” I asked.

“Sure is, mate!” they said in unison.

It’s hard to describe the comedic satisfaction of watching three grown men all holding a Styrofoam cooler with two big bags of ice balancing in and out of it.

There wasn’t an ounce of judgment in the experience. This was simply enjoying the scene of people loving life, watching people be who they are in America on the Mother Road. From my point of view, it was more poetic than anything else.

That’s what any day and every day can bring to the Home Town of Route 66. When you think of the cast of characters, diversity of incomes and wide range of ages that come to Galena, Kansas, it’s no wonder, since we’re located on the Will Rogers Highway, Jefferson Highway, Route 66, Main Street and even the Yellow Brick Road.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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