Route 66: The Next 100 Years is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to educating, engaging, documenting, and supporting the continued evolution of America’s Main Street. As Route 66 approaches and enters its next century, our mission is to help capture its changing landscape, connect generations, encourage innovation, and preserve the stories, businesses, communities, and experiences that will define the road for the next 100 years.

Our organization is nonpolitical and focused on education, collaboration, community involvement, and the long-term vitality of the Route 66 corridor.

Route 66 is experiencing a significant period of transition. The traditional roadside landscape is evolving before our eyes. Historic diners and motels are adapting to new hospitality models, including short-term rentals, boutique lodging, and emerging food-service concepts such as food trucks.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is expanding along the corridor, while traditional oil and gas service stations, many of which helped establish Route 66’s identity, are seeking restoration resources, investment, and renewed community support.

Route 66: The Next 100 Years will assist in creating the mural for 601 Main Street on Route 66 in Galena, Kansas.

Consumer preferences are changing as well. New beverage brands such as OLIPOP and Poppi are finding their place alongside longtime American icons like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Meanwhile, brands such as San Pellegrino and Topo Chico are becoming part of the broader roadside consumer experience. These changes reflect a marketplace where tradition and innovation increasingly coexist.

The Route 66 real estate and business landscape also presents both challenges and opportunities. Properties, attractions, restaurants, and established businesses are coming to market for a variety of reasons. Some longtime owners are preparing for retirement, others are beginning new chapters following the Centennial, and some businesses are facing the difficult decision to close. Each transition represents an opportunity for new ownership, investment, entrepreneurship, and the next generation of Route 66 business leaders.

Innovation is already helping shape that next chapter. Technologies such as laser engraving and etching, advancements in freeze-dried natural foods, new retail concepts, and emerging small-business ventures are creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to participate in the Route 66 economy. Supporting these businesses and documenting their contributions is an important part of building a sustainable future for the corridor.

Health, wellness, and quality of life are also becoming increasingly relevant to the Route 66 experience. From outdoor recreation and nature-based destinations such as Route 66 State Park in Missouri to the distinctive community atmosphere of Oatman, Arizona, where its famous burros remain part of the local character, the Mother Road offers opportunities to explore the relationship between travel, recreation, community, and personal well-being.

The classic automobile community is facing its own generational crossroads. Vehicle ownership, restoration knowledge, mechanical expertise, and automotive traditions must be transferred to younger generations if the hobby is to remain vibrant. At the same time, the future of the internal combustion engine, access to fuels, and changing global energy markets are creating important conversations about affordability, availability, technology, and preservation.

Route 66 provides a unique platform to educate, engage, and connect these conversations through America’s enduring relationship with the automobile.

Engaging students and younger generations is central to Route 66: The Next 100 Years. Through podcasting, educational programming, community events, interactive experiences, and partnerships with high schools, student organizations, and local clubs, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for young people to connect with the history, culture, business, technology, and future of Route 66.

The next century of Route 66 will be shaped by more than historic preservation. It will be defined by the people who invest in it, the businesses that evolve with it, the communities that embrace it, and the next generation that carries its legacy forward.

Route 66: The Next 100 Years is committed to documenting that evolution, encouraging participation, and helping ensure that America’s Main Street remains relevant, vibrant, and meaningful for generations to come.

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: