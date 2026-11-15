



Route 66 officially turned 100 on November 11, and the celebrations, reflections, and forward-looking projects are still rolling strong. Here’s a quick spin through some of the latest stories from the Mother Road.

Oklahoma City seals messages for 2126

Oklahoma City buried a time capsule near the new Kicks 66 sculpture — the 35-foot illuminated red cowboy boot by artist Cameron Eagle — at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Inside are more than 1,100–1,300 postcards written by people from 33 states and 12 countries, along with a Key to the City and other 2026 memorabilia. The capsule is scheduled to stay sealed until 2126, the road’s bicentennial.

Wildlife along the Mother Road

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is encouraging centennial travelers to look past the neon and diners and notice the living landscape. As Route 66 crosses from eastern forests to western prairie, the roadside cast changes — scissor-tailed flycatchers, red-tailed hawks, Texas horned lizards, bald eagles, and more. The agency suggests logging sightings on iNaturalist or eBird and points out several Wildlife Management Areas within a short drive of the historic alignments.

Preservation efforts accelerate

A century after its designation, Route 66 is seeing a fresh wave of preservation work. The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserve Route 66 Initiative is funding structural repairs, sign restoration, and projects that highlight underrepresented histories, including Native American stories along the corridor. Local wins include protection of Oklahoma’s rare “Ribbon Road” pavement, the new Blue Whale of Catoosa visitor center, and Albuquerque’s collection of restored “orphan signs.” Advocacy also continues for National Historic Trail status.

El Reno flies the flags of all eight states

On the exact anniversary, El Reno dedicated a new flag installation at Mother Road Plaza honoring every state the highway passes through. Local historian Brian Rukes called the town a true “crossroads of the continent,” noting the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 81. The celebration featured music, the town’s famous fried onion burgers, and a reminder that the visitor center has welcomed people from more than 105 countries.

Lowrider culture rolls in Albuquerque

The Route 66 Burque Battle brought custom cars, classic bikes, and multi-generational family traditions to the Albuquerque Convention Center. Young participants spoke about bikes and cars built by their grandfathers, while organizers stressed the importance of passing down hands-on skills and the community motto “one team, one dream.” The event mixed show-and-shine with free resources and activities aimed at the next generation of builders.

From time capsules and wildlife watching to historic pavement, state flags, and lowriders, the centennial is proving that Route 66 is still very much a living road.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: