It was with great pleasure that Jason Spiess and I had the opportunity to encounter and interview Italian mega-Mother Road fan and enthusiast Roberto Rossi for the Route 66 Americana Archive. Below is a question-and-answer I had with Roberto while he was here in Oklahoma. Enjoy!

Who are you? What do you do? Where are you from?

My name is Roberto Rossi. I am an Italian photographer, filmmaker, writer, tour leader and travel storyteller from Tuscany, Italy. I have been working in photography and video production for many years, combining my professional work with my passion for travel and storytelling.

I am particularly known in Italy for my work on Route 66. I have written books and guides about the Mother Road Route 66 Il Mito Americano in English Route 66 An American Myth is a best seller.

I organize and lead Route 66 journeys, and I have created photographic exhibitions and documentary projects dedicated to the road and the people who live along it.

I am also the President of the Italian Route 66 Association.

For me, Route 66 is much more than a road. It is a way of telling the story of America through its landscapes, its towns, its businesses, and, above all, its people.

What first attracted you to Route 66?

My first attraction to Route 66 came from its image in American culture: the old neon signs, historic motels, diners, gas stations, classic cars, and the endless American landscapes.

But when I started studying the road and actually traveling it, I discovered something much deeper. Route 66 represents freedom, migration, dreams, and the history of ordinary Americans.

Coming from Italy, I was fascinated by the idea of a road that could almost become a character in a story. The more I traveled it, the more I realized that Route 66 was not simply a historic highway. It was a living cultural heritage.

How many times have you traveled on Route 66?

I have traveled the entire Route 66 six times, from Chicago to Santa Monica. Many other times for certain stretches, included in various road trips.

Every journey has been different. Even when you travel the same road, you always discover something new: a place you had never noticed before, someone with an interesting story to tell, a historic business that is still open, or simply a landscape that looks completely different under a different light.

After six complete crossings, I can say that I know Route 66 very well, but I still discover something new every time I return. That is one of the things I love most about the Mother Road.

Over the years, I have traveled thousands of miles along Route 66, crossing all eight states along its historic route: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

What portion of Route 66 is your favorite?

That’s a very difficult question because every section has its own character.

If I had to choose, I would probably say the stretch through Oklahoma and New Mexico, because this is where I feel the historical spirit of the Mother Road particularly strongly.

I also love the Arizona section, especially the area around Seligman, Kingman, and the Mojave Desert, where the landscape becomes incredibly cinematic.

But honestly, my favorite part of Route 66 is not necessarily a particular state or town. It is those unexpected moments when you leave the main road, stop somewhere almost forgotten, and suddenly discover a story that you would never have found on a typical tourist itinerary.

What is your impression of Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has always fascinated me because it feels like an important crossroads of American history. Route 66 runs through the heart of the state, and you can still find many places where the history of the Mother Road is tangible: old gas stations, trading posts, diners, motels, and small communities.

But what I appreciate most are the people. I have often found Oklahomans extremely welcoming and genuinely interested in sharing the history of their communities. For someone coming from Europe, Oklahoma also offers a very different perspective on America. It is a place where you can really experience the scale of the landscape and understand how important the automobile and the highway were to the development of the country.

What do people in your homeland think of Route 66, if they are familiar with it?

Route 66 is surprisingly well known in Italy. Perhaps partly thanks to my work as well.

For many Italians, it represents the classic image of America: open roads, freedom, cars, motorcycles, diners, neon signs, and the American Dream.

Over the years, I have seen interest in Route 66 grow considerably. Many Italians now want to travel the road themselves, rather than simply seeing it in movies or photographs.

One of my goals has been to help people understand that Route 66 is much more than an iconic image of America. There is a real history behind it, real communities, and real people who continue to preserve that history.

How long will you be here, traveling on the road?

I have been traveling to the United States and along Route 66 for many years, and I continue to return because I am always working on new projects. I will return to Italy on November 4th.

This journey is particularly important because I am here not only as a traveler and photographer, but also as a filmmaker and storyteller.

I am currently working on a documentary project connected with Route 66, so this trip is also an opportunity to collect new images, interviews, and stories. I don’t really see Route 66 as a destination that you visit once and then leave behind. For me, it has become an ongoing journey.

Share a story about your travels.

One of the things I love most about Route 66 is that the best stories are often the ones you don’t plan.

I remember many occasions when I stopped somewhere simply because I saw an old sign, a building, or a small business that caught my attention. I would walk in with my camera, expecting to take a few photographs, and end up spending an hour talking with the owner.

Those encounters taught me that Route 66 is really about people.

One of the most memorable experiences for me is seeing how surprised and curious people can be when they discover that someone has traveled all the way from Italy specifically to learn about and tell the story of Route 66.

Sometimes the conversation starts with a simple question: “Where are you from?”

When I answer, “Italy,” the reaction is often: “Italy? And you came all the way here for Route 66?”

That’s when I explain that I didn’t come just to see the road. I came because I believe its story deserves to be told.

And that’s probably the best explanation of my relationship with Route 66.

Something else people should know about you…

Perhaps there is one more thing I would add. Over the years, Route 66 has become a very important part of both my professional and personal life.

Through my books, photography, travels, and my work as President of the Italian Route 66 Association, I try to build a bridge between Italy and the United States and help Italian travelers discover the true spirit of the Mother Road.

Today I am also working on new film and documentary projects about Route 66. My goal is not simply to document the places, but to tell the stories of the people, their communities, and the connection that still exists between them and the road. Because after so many journeys, I still believe that the most important thing about Route 66 is not the miles you travel, but the people you meet along the way.

I am working on a new documentary (Journey Beyond Darkness), in addition to the one currently in the final stages of production that is set for release in Italy this November. I will be following a blind young man as he travels along Route 66 on a tandem bicycle; we set off from Chicago on October 12th. If you are interested, we could arrange an interview with him during the trip as well. We expect to pass through Oklahoma City on October 17th on our way to Elk City. I have attached some information about the project.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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