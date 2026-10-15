Route 66, Lemonade Chasers & a Designated Driver

There’s a particular kind of satisfaction that comes from watching someone discover a well-made shot for the first time. The glass sits on the bar, clear and unassuming, until you look closer. At the bottom rests the chaser. On top, the shot. One clean pour, two distinct layers, no mixing required until the moment you decide to drink.

“That’s at the bottom of the glass,” the bartender said, gesturing. “The bottom is your chaser, the top is your shot.”

I’ll admit, I had not seen this style of shot glass before while I turned the glass slowly, examining it.

“All right, so I’ve never seen these shot glasses. Are these brand new?”

A short laugh answered that. “Oh, no. No, shit. I’ve worn one of these out in the eight months I’ve been here,” a local Route 66 patron said.

These weren’t the standard thick-bottomed glasses most bars keep stacked by the dozens. They were the kind that had already seen enough nights to develop a quiet history of their own—rings of previous pours, tiny scratches from ice and metal, the subtle wear that only comes from constant use. The bartender stepped closer, still talking, still pouring.

“Here, hold on. I’m going to come over there. And what’s on top? This is your whiskey. This is your drink, your whiskey. This is your chaser. It’s all… lemonade is the chaser.”

Lemonade under whiskey. A bright, tart cushion waiting beneath the burn. Not the most traditional pairing, maybe, but effective. The kind of combination that makes the second and third shots feel less like a dare and more like a plan.

“Route 66 and a designated driver,” the group then shot the drinks down.

“That’s good,” one of the patrons said. “Wow. I’ve only had two shots.”

The exchange and experience lasted less than a minute, but it captured something essential about good service. It’s not just the liquid in the glass. It’s the small theater of explanation, the shared recognition that the glass itself has a story, and the gentle reminder that someone still has to get everyone home.

In a world of elaborate cocktail menus and molecular foam, there’s still room for the simple layered shot: whiskey floating on lemonade, served in a glass that’s already put in more shifts than some of the staff. You drink the top first or you flip the whole thing—either way, the chaser is waiting. And somewhere nearby, Route 66 is still the designated driver, keeping the night moving without ever taking a sip.

The article and video above were from Kickstand Bar & Grill in Illinois on the Old Historic Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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