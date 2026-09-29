Route 66 is the Road that Turns Strangers into Friends

Route 66 has a way of turning strangers into friends. It happens between people from all walks of life, and most of the time it starts with something small. This time it was a dog named Gouda.

I was out walking my faithful travel companion Gouda when we met Ku’ulelani, a visitor from Hawaii who is on a Route 66 tour. Gouda who will be two-year-old in December, is a Vizsla-Chesapeake mix, and she got the conversation going the way she usually does.

Her breed traits certainly are present, for example, Vizslas are called “Velcro” dogs because they stick by their person, and Gouda’s deep, guttural Chesapeake growl can scare people who don’t know that’s her deep, guttural, Sam Elliott-style hello.

Ku’ulelani wasn’t scared. She asked about the unique breed, told me she’d never heard of the combination and our connection began.

I told her the story of Gouda’s name. I never planned on buying a dog. I’d set my mind on rescuing a Basset Hound and even had the name picked out: Provolone. When the rare combination of the Vizsla Chesapeake came along instead, I kept going through the cheeses until I said “Gouda” out loud. It stuck instantly. In fact, the name that was picked out before ultimately choosing Gouda was “Kona”, after my love for Hawaii and their Kona coffee.

Gouda’s the first dog I’ve ever purchased, which I still struggle with internally if I am being honest. I’ve had close to 20 dogs in my life and every one was a rescue or adoption before Gouda.

Ku’ulelani has a dog of her own, Casey, who stayed home with her great-granddaughter in Hawaii. Ku’ulelani told me she’s 87, but moves around like someone decades younger.

She said when Casey wants to go one way and she wants to go the other Casey usually wins and traveling with him had become a little too much.

Then the conversation went somewhere deeper, a place generally reserved for friends and family. I told her about the period after I survived cancer, when I went to Maui. It was the first time I ever felt free, relaxed and even safe. Something about knowing you are literally 2,000 miles from the nearest body of land allows your subconscious to relax as well.

And here I am, six-plus years later, I still start every email with “Aloha.”

Next, I told her what my doctor said when I asked how to keep alive going forward after given a “cancer-free” diagnosis. He simply told me to “forget all the crazy diets and alternative medicines, they won’t hurt you but if you want to live, get up and walk every hour-and-a-half to two hours”.

Two months later, a stray dog picked me out of a crowd of 100 and wouldn’t leave my side. A rare combination of canines that includes the highest of energy spectrums and stubbornness. Almost as if the stray dog knew I needed to be walked every couple of hours in order to live.

And now, today, Gouda inherited the job as if she knew her role the whole time. That’s another story for another day. But on this day, I’d been working for nearly two hours when she came and let me know it’s time to move around and circulate the blood.

In fact, that’s the walk we were on when we met Ku’ulelani and her tour bus of folks from Hawaii. It’s like Gouda brought me to Ku’ulelani out of a bus of 100 Route 66 tourists. Funny how connections and frequencies work on the Mother Road.

I feel confident saying this, because afterward, when the interview was over, Ku’ulelani hugged me.

Think about that for a moment. Two strangers, from different backgrounds and different parts of the country, found enough common ground on Route 66 to hug goodbye. Nothing about the conversation was grand. We talked about the road, dogs, family, and health. But in my experience, those are the subjects that connect people, especially when both people are invested in the conversation and there’s real emotion behind it. That’s what happened here.

That’s what the Mother Road does. It puts people in the same place at the same moment, and sometimes that’s all it takes.

The Main Street of America podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.