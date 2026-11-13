Route 66 Centennial Conversation: Jay Hodges on Classic Cars, Full-Service Stations, and the Open Road

On a lively day during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration in Galena — the hometown of Route 66 in Kansas — host Jason Spiess sat down with Jay Hodges of Bella Vista, Arkansas, amid the music, arriving visitors, and a fully edible celebration cake on display at Frequency 66.

Hodges had made the drive up from Arkansas, deliberately steering clear of Joplin to stay on quieter country roads.

“I like Small Town USA, and I like Route 66,” he said.

Left to Right: Andrew Griffin, from Oklahoma City, and Jay Hodges, from Arkansas at the Route 66 Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park

As a kid he experienced stretches of the Mother Road in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. Living in the Texas Panhandle north of Amarillo left lasting impressions of the Big Texan Steakhouse and Cadillac Ranch, the famous line of half-buried Cadillacs he still remembers fondly.

Asked what draws him to the route, Hodges pointed to a mix of Americana, nature, and classic cars.

The two discussed a variety of classics including a long admired late-1950s and mid-1960s machines: ’57 and ’58 Chevys, ’64 Mustangs, ’65 and ’66 Barracudas, Bel Air wagons (especially those carrying a surfboard for show), Corvettes and Stingrays, and the late-’50s and early-’60s Thunderbirds with their removable hardtops.

One vivid childhood memory came from second grade in Canyon, Texas, where a neighbor owned a Ford Model A with a rumble seat and would take the neighborhood kids for short rides.

The owner later turned down an offer from Ford Motor Company to buy the car.

Host Jason Spiess mentioned a recent stop at the Jordan-Beller Vintage Auto Museum in Romeoville, Illinois, just outside Chicago and before Joliet. The museum houses a large collection of Ford vintage vehicles; visitors can even honk the horns. He noted that many of these older cars were meant to be driven, not merely displayed, and that proper care — lubricating seals and other maintenance — keeps them on the road.

Hodges strongest Route 66 memories center on the everyday landmarks of earlier decades: the motels that lined the highway, the classic service stations, and the full-service experience that has largely disappeared. He remembered Texaco stations where attendants checked the oil, radiator, tire pressure, and windshield.

Spiess mentioned from his high school years of the last holdouts he knew was Ted’s Conoco in North Fargo (ND), which continued offering full service into his early college years, charging a nickel more per gallon and still drawing lines of customers who valued the attention. When the station changed hands and the practice ended, people missed it.

As far as Route 66. the scenery itself remains a main highlight.

The two spoke of the open landscapes of Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas — desert, trees, hills, and mountains visible because drivers are not trapped in big-city corridors. Spiess observed that the Chicago-to-Oklahoma stretch leans more toward statues and Americana, while the Southwest shifts toward natural beauty; Hodges agreed.

For anyone seeking a break from interstate stress, Spiess recommended simply exiting onto the older alignments that pass through small towns and lingering at the diners, coffee shops, and local restaurants that still define those places.

When asked if he’s ever had one of the most iconic pieces of Americana, Hodges was honest and said he has never tried a Cozy Dog in Illinois. Spiess had, and he is not a “big corn-dog enthusiast”, though he vouched for the distinctive flavor that fans insist sets it apart.

“They must use like a super tallow or something, because it’s awesome,” Spiess said about the Cozy Dog (corndog).

As the conversation wound down, Hodges reflected simply on the day itself: the chance to meet people in Galena, the steady stream of traffic, and the pleasant weather.

“This is a very cool place to just kind of hang out,” he said.

The Route 66 Centennial continues to draw travelers who value both the road’s historic quirks and its quieter stretches. Hodges’s reflections — rooted in childhood drives, classic cars, full-service stations, and small-town scenery — capture the enduring appeal of the Mother Road as it marks 100 years.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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