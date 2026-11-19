Yesterday I was walking Gouda along one of the original sections of Route 66 and I had a thought. This is one of those thoughts that, if you follow it all the way to the end, you might get canceled by yourself.

Not by the internet. Not by the media. Not by your friends or family.

By your own conclusions.

Here’s the loose thought-theory:

Is the Church Dead? Was Charlie Kirk the Message?

There’s a concept that exists in modern occult and conspiracy culture suggesting that powerful people or organizations sometimes reveal their intentions through symbolism, entertainment, public events, media, or carefully placed messages.

There are a few related concepts worth exploring:

Revelation of the Method: The belief that those exercising hidden power reveal their methods or intentions, sometimes symbolically, before or while carrying them out.

Predictive Programming: The idea that entertainment and popular culture condition audiences to accept events or circumstances before they happen.

Ritual Disclosure: The belief that revealing an act or intention somehow satisfies an occult obligation or transfers moral responsibility to an uninformed or passive audience.

Now, let’s take a detour into language.

Kirk is an old Northern English and Scottish word for church, derived from Old Norse kirkja. The Dutch use kerk. The Germans use Kirche.

The word ultimately traces back to the Greek kyriakon, meaning “of the Lord” or, in the fuller expression, “the Lord’s house.”

Now consider the philosophical question:

What if the assassination of Charlie Kirk becomes a metaphor, whether intentional or not, for the death of the church?