Nestled on historic Main Street in downtown Bristow, Oklahoma, this multi-use commercial property at 106 N Main offers a rare chance to own a piece of iconic Route 66. Priced at $105,000 for just 0.07 acres, the building combines small-town charm with practical updates that make it ready for a new chapter.

The property sits along the legendary Mother Road, giving any business immediate visibility and authentic Route 66 appeal. Expansive storefront windows face Main Street, creating strong curb appeal and natural light for retail, office, or specialty uses. Inside, the open layout functions as a blank canvas, allowing new owners to configure the space to fit their vision.

Recent improvements include a fully updated bathroom with shower, refreshed electrical and plumbing systems, and a roof replaced within the last five years—reducing the need for major immediate repairs.

Location adds further value. Downtown Bristow provides walkable access to local shops, restaurants, and community activity, while the nearby Turner Turnpike delivers convenient regional connectivity.

Whether you are relocating an existing business, launching something new, or seeking a solid investment property for your rental portfolio, this building offers a flexible, turnkey starting point on one of America’s most famous highways.

Opportunities like this on Route 66 do not come along often.

For more details or to schedule a showing, contact the listing agent through Midwest Land Group.

Jason Spiess is a founder of Frequency 66 and the host of the podcast The Main Street of America. Spiess is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road until January 2028. Spiess is a member of Club 66.

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If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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