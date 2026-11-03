One of Route 66’s most celebrated mid-century motels is on the market. The Roadrunner Lodge Motel, a carefully restored 1960s-themed property that has earned consistent five-star reviews and multiple national accolades, is listed for $1.45 million.

Located at 1023 East Route 66 Boulevard in Tucumcari, the motel sits in the heart of one of the Mother Road’s most photographed stretches. Originally built in 1964 as Leatherwood Manor and later combined with the neighboring La Plaza Court (opened in 1947), the property was purchased in 2014 by David Brenner.

Over the following decade, Brenner restored it into a fully operational, nostalgia-driven destination that feels frozen in the golden age of American road travel.

The offering includes 24 operational exterior-corridor guest rooms furnished in period style, more than 1,400 square feet of attached owner’s living quarters, and the adjacent former La Plaza Motel—a 14-room building that presents clear expansion or redevelopment potential. Signature features that guests frequently mention include Magic Fingers vibrating beds, a private in-house radio station that plays 1950s and 1960s music and authentic period commercials, a firepit courtyard, and carefully curated vintage memorabilia throughout the property.

The Roadrunner Lodge has maintained exceptionally high guest ratings for years and has been recognized multiple times on USA Today’s 10Best Roadside Motels list. Its location places it directly in the path of travelers following Historic Route 66, a corridor that continues to draw both domestic and international visitors.

Seller financing is available for qualified buyers, and Brenner has indicated he is willing to provide training and transition support to help a new owner maintain the property’s distinctive character and operational standards. The listing is being handled by Anthony Becerra of NewGen Advisory.

For Route 66 enthusiasts and hospitality operators, the Roadrunner Lodge represents more than a real estate transaction. It is one of the relatively few remaining motor courts that successfully blends authentic mid-century atmosphere with modern guest expectations while remaining a working, highly rated business. With the property’s established reputation and the ongoing interest in the Mother Road, the next owner will inherit both a piece of highway history and a turnkey operation positioned to continue serving travelers for years to come.

Interested parties can find additional details through NewGen Advisory or by contacting the listing broker directly.

Jason Spiess is a founder of Frequency 66 and the host of the podcast The Main Street of America. Spiess is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road until January 2028. Spiess is a member of Club 66.

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