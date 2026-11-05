A true piece of Route 66 history with Hollywood credentials is now available for acquisition.

The Crossroads Motel, a classic mid-century motor court that gained worldwide recognition through its role in the hit series Breaking Bad, has been listed for sale at $3,000,000.

A Landmark with Layers of History

Built in 1965 at the hard corner of Central Avenue and Interstate 25, the two-story Crossroads Motel operated continuously for nearly 60 years until mid-2025. Its 31 guest rooms, outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry, and expansive five-bedroom owner’s quarters (complete with two kitchens and two bathrooms) once defined the classic American roadside experience along Historic Route 66.

The property’s modern fame arrived when it was featured prominently in the first season of AMC’s Breaking Bad, where it served as the memorable “Crystal Palace” drug den.

The motel later appeared in the spin-off series Better Call Saul, further cementing its place in television history. Even after operations ceased, fans and tourists continue to stop by for photos, underscoring the site’s lasting cultural draw.

The motel occupies one of Albuquerque’s most visible commercial corners. Positioned directly across from Presbyterian Hospital and with immediate freeway on- and off-ramp access, the site benefits from exceptional exposure—approximately 153,000 vehicles pass by daily. Its placement on the historic Route 66 corridor blends nostalgia, tourism appeal, and strong commercial fundamentals.

Investment Opportunity

Absolute Investment Realty is exclusively representing the sale. The listing highlights the property’s potential as both a continued hospitality asset and an ideal redevelopment candidate under its MX-M zoning. After more than 50 years of family ownership, the sellers made the decision to move on following a minor fire on the east side of the building in July 2025 (damage was limited, though power was temporarily disrupted during firefighting efforts).

Whether the next owner chooses to restore and reopen the motel as a boutique hospitality destination, convert it into extended-stay or workforce housing, or pursue a full adaptive-reuse project, the Crossroads Motel offers a rare combination of cultural significance, high visibility, and redevelopment flexibility.

Listing Brokerage: Absolute Investment Realty



Co-Listing Agents: Alfredo Barrenechea and Rita Cordova

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the listing team for offering materials, additional details, or to arrange a private showing.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: