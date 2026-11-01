In the quiet Texas Panhandle town of Adrian sits one of the most meaningful stops on all of Route 66. The Midpoint Cafe & Route 66 Gift Shop is now available — a genuine chance to own not just a business, but a living landmark with nearly a century of history and a direct line to American pop culture.

The Exact Halfway Point

Adrian is the traditionally accepted geographic midpoint of Route 66: 1,139 miles from Chicago and 1,139 miles from Los Angeles. The big white “Welcome to the Midpoint” sign across from the cafe has become one of the most photographed landmarks on the entire Mother Road.

Travelers from around the world pull over, stand on the painted midpoint line, and mark the moment they are exactly halfway.

The cafe itself dates to 1928, when it began life as a one-room, dirt-floor eatery called Zella’s. Over the decades it operated under several names — Jesse’s, Peggy’s, Rachel’s, Adrian Café — and kept serving travelers even after Interstate 40 bypassed the town. It remains the oldest continuously operating Route 66 café between Amarillo and Tucumcari.

In 1995, longtime owner Fran Houser gave it the name that stuck: Midpoint Cafe. She leaned into the location’s significance, expanded the gift shop, and built the iconic roadside presence that still draws people today.

The Flo Connection

In the early 2000s, a Pixar research team scouting Route 66 for the film Cars stopped at the Midpoint. They photographed the place, talked with Fran, and left with inspiration. The result was Flo’s V8 Café in Radiator Springs, and Fran herself became the real-life model for the character Flo. The movie gave the cafe global recognition that continues to bring fans — especially families with kids who know the film by heart — year after year.

Fran passed away in 2025. The current stewards have kept the spirit alive: the homemade “Ugly Crust” pies (still a signature), classic diner food, a well-stocked Route 66 gift shop, and that unmistakable sense of place.

What’s on the Table

The offering includes both the successful cafe and the thriving gift shop, plus the real estate — prime Route 66 frontage with parking, visibility, and room to grow. It has operated as a seasonal business with a loyal customer base and decades of free media exposure from books, documentaries, travel shows, and social media. The flyer notes growth potential through longer seasons, expanded retail, events, and online sales. Confidential financial details are available to serious inquiries.

Contact listed on the current marketing materials:



Email: Midpointcafe@att.net



Phone: Gary at 806-654-0273

Why This Matters for Route 66

Opportunities like this do not come along often. Most of the truly iconic, still-operating landmarks on the Mother Road are either locked in long-term ownership or already transformed beyond recognition. The Midpoint is different. It is still recognizably itself — a working cafe and gift shop with authentic character, real history, and a built-in story that resonates with travelers of every generation.

For anyone who cares about preserving living Route 66 culture, or simply as a steward of the road’s future, this is the kind of property that can become a cornerstone. It already draws the international crowd, the classic-car people, the Cars fans, and the serious Route 66 pilgrims. The next owner gets to decide how that legacy continues.

The Midpoint has welcomed generations of travelers. Now it is looking for its next chapter. Serious inquiries only.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

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