As Galena prepares to celebrate 100 years of Route 66, local organizations and community partners are stepping forward to help make the Route 66 Centennial Celebration a gathering worthy of the Mother Road’s history and the communities that continue to keep it alive.

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park will take place Tuesday, November 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Galena, Kansas. The free, public event will bring together residents, businesses, Route 66 enthusiasts, and community leaders to celebrate the highway’s centennial while looking ahead to the next century.

Several sponsorship opportunities have already been filled, including support for podcasting, ice cream, outdoor sound, music, and the future of Route 66.

Matt Kruse, energy professional and travel YouTuber, poses in front of the Reagan Smith mural in Oklahoma City.

Reagan Smith has secured the Mother Road Memories Podcast sponsorship, supporting the event’s storytelling and preservation mission. Podcasts and oral histories offer an opportunity to capture the people, experiences, and community connections that have shaped Route 66 across generations.

Reagan Smith’s mission is to lead in natural and cultural resource protection and development by delivering superior customer service, smart project planning, and streamlined regulatory compliance. From water, land, and wildlife to wind, solar, carbon sequestration, natural gas, oil, and other minerals, Reagan Smith brings every discipline together under one experienced team so your goals stay on track.

Centennial Route 66 Collector’s Coins will be available at the event as a membership drive and fundraiser for the KHR66A.

The Kansas Historic Route 66 Association will sponsor the event’s ice cream, adding a traditional community gathering element to the centennial celebration. Cake and homemade ice cream will help mark the highway’s 100th birthday.

This dedicated volunteer group has worked to promote, preserve, and protect Kansas’s unique 13.2-mile stretch of the Mother Road—the shortest (and one of the most historic) sections of Route 66 in the country. Through their efforts, travelers and locals alike can experience the authentic character of the road in Galena, Riverton, Baxter Springs, and beyond.

Their support at this event will certainly keep the spirit of the Mother Road alive in the Sunflower State.

Riverside Campground and RV Park has committed to the Music & Outdoor Sound Sponsor opportunity, helping support the musical entertainment and outdoor atmosphere that will bring the community together.

Riverside Campground and RV is currently adding a dozen RV pads to their site as well as Route 66 Special Packages for 2027. The campground sits along the water in Joplin, Missouri, giving anglers, kayakers, and swimmers direct access to the river. Electric hookups, toilets and showers are on-site, and campfires are permitted.

Since it’s about a mile off Route 66, the river, relaxation and family time become the main draw.

Frequency 66 Podcasts has taken the Route 66: The Next 100 Years sponsorship.

Their support underscores a deep commitment to preserving the stories of the Mother Road while creating new opportunities for communities, businesses, and travelers to shape its future. As the way we move, spend, and share culture continues to evolve, Frequency 66 is focused on capturing those changes and keeping the spirit of Main Street alive for the next generation.

Frequency 66 is committed to helping tell the stories that will carry Route 66 forward.

The sponsors represent different parts of the Route 66 community, but their contributions share a common purpose: helping make the centennial a celebration of more than a highway.

“Route 66 has always been about the people, businesses, and communities along the road,” is the central idea behind the celebration.

The event is designed to recognize that heritage while encouraging the next generation of stories, connections, and community investment.

The afternoon will include greetings from local dignitaries, a centennial cake and ice cream, musical performances by local high school talent, a community potluck, and recognition of the Galena Bulldogs girls volleyball team for reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history.

In addition, the Galena Bulldogs Volleyball Podcast will drop during the celebration as well. Casey’s has donated pizza for the podcast making it a Pizza Podcast Party.

For the first time in school history, the Galena Bulldogs Girls Volleyball Team earned a trip to the state tournament, marking a significant milestone for the players, coaches, school, and community. Regardless of the outcome at state, the accomplishment represents a season worth celebrating and a moment that will be remembered in Galena athletics.

The Sisters of Route 66 will also be a part of the celebration. The sisters have a popular TikTok channel and social media pages and will be recognized for their efforts in event awareness and share the passion of The Mother Road. More details coming this week about the Sisters of Route 66.

Community members and local businesses are invited to attend, bring a dish to share, connect with neighbors, and celebrate Galena’s place in Route 66 history.

Attendance is free, and no sponsorship or financial contribution is required to participate. No potluck is needed to come either, the event is open to the public and Route 66 travelers.

Additional sponsorship and community contribution opportunities remain available for businesses and individuals who want to help celebrate the centennial and support projects focused on Route 66’s future.

Event Details

What: Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 2–6 p.m.

Where: Galena, Kansas

Admission: Free and open to the public

Organizers: Frequency 66 Podcasts and Route 66 Americana Archive

Celebrate the Centennial. Invest in the Next 100 Years.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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