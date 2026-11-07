There are plenty of ways to celebrate 100 years of Route 66. You can take a road trip, visit a historic gas station, photograph a classic car, or stop at a roadside diner for a burger and a slice of pie.

Or you can do something a little more traditional.

You can pull up a chair (or straw bale), grab a plate, and share a meal with your Route 66 family.

That’s the idea behind the Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park, scheduled for November 10 in Galena, Kansas. The afternoon will bring people together for music, anniversary cake, homemade ice cream, and a community potluck celebrating a century of the Mother Road.

And while the official celebration has its own schedule, the potluck presents an opportunity to add a little Route 66 personality to the food.

After all, the Mother Road was never just about getting from one place to another. It was about the places along the way: the diners, cafes, filling stations, family restaurants, roadside attractions, and small towns where travelers stopped, ate, talked, and made memories.

A community potluck fits that tradition rather nicely.

The idea is simple: bring a favorite dish, give it a fun Mother Road name if you like, and share it with the people who make this stretch of the highway special. Again, don’t feel any pressure to name the dish, it’s just fun stacked on fun.

Or, just show up without a dish and see what others have brought.

No elaborate recipes are required. No professional chef credentials are necessary. In fact, some of the best ideas start with the casserole dish that has been making appearances at family gatherings for decades.

The Roadside Giant’s Casserole

Every Route 66 community has its characters, and Galena has a particularly memorable one.

The Gearhead Giant, dressed in green and carrying his oversized wrench, is an ideal character to welcome a dish to the table. For the potluck, a signature contribution could be a hearty casserole: cheesy potatoes, baked pasta, a chicken-and-rice dish, or whatever family favorite someone is willing to share.

The name does most of the work.

Or any of the roadside giants work just fine, there’s even diner giants and ones holding hot dogs! This could become a playful recurring feature at Route 66 gatherings, with different cooks bringing their own GIANT versions of Route 66 fare. One might be loaded with cheese, another might feature garden vegetables, and a third might be the kind of old-fashioned casserole that has been handed down through generations.

The only requirement is that it arrives ready to share.

Bonnie & Clyde’s Hideaway Beans

Few names evoke American outlaw lore quite like Bonnie and Clyde.

For a Route 66 potluck, their name lends itself to a classic pot of ham and beans. It’s humble, filling, and rooted in the kind of home cooking that has always had a place at community tables.

White beans, ham, and a slow-simmered broth make a straightforward traditional version. A cook could bring a family recipe or put a personal spin on it.

The playful name adds a little storytelling to the buffet, while the dish itself stays true to its comfort-food roots.

And if someone wants to elevate the idea for a future Mother Road Meals feature, the same combination could inspire a more polished restaurant-style presentation without losing its working-class Americana character.

Bigfoot’s Big Batch Chili

Every roadside story needs a little mystery, and every chilly autumn gathering can use a pot of chili.

Enter Bigfoot’s Big Batch Chili.

It might be beef chili, a bean-heavy version, or a family recipe with a little heat. The name invites people to have fun with it, and the dish is easy to prepare in quantity.

Chili also offers plenty of room for friendly debate. Beans or no beans? Mild or spicy? Thick enough to stand a spoon in, or a little looser?

Those are the kinds of questions that can keep a conversation going long after the first bowl is empty.

For an outdoor event in November, chili can be a welcome addition, provided it is transported and held at a safe temperature.

Tow Mater’s Tow-Truck Taters

Potatoes have a special place in American comfort food, and a potluck is a perfect excuse to bring them out.

Tow Mater’s Tow-Truck Taters could be cheesy potatoes, roasted potatoes, mashed potatoes, or a potato casserole. The name connects the dish to one of the most recognizable characters in roadside-inspired Americana.

A simple pan of cheesy potatoes might be the most natural fit: easy to portion, familiar to guests, and substantial enough to accompany barbecue, beans, or other main dishes.

The theme also works for roasted potatoes served in a large pan. The recipe doesn’t have to be complicated to earn a spot on the table.

The Miner’s Gold Cornbread

Galena’s mining history offers another natural connection.

Golden cornbread, fresh from the oven, becomes Miner’s Gold Cornbread. Serve it alongside chili, beans, or barbecue, and it fits right into the spirit of an old-fashioned community meal.

Cornbread also lends itself to individual portions. Muffins are easy to serve, while a skillet or baking pan gives the dish a more rustic, family-style presentation.

A little honey butter on the side wouldn’t hurt, either.

The Roadhouse Classics

Not every dish needs a character attached to it. Some foods already carry the atmosphere of the American roadside.

Think barbecue pulled pork, baked beans, fried chicken, deviled eggs, macaroni salad, potato salad, meatballs, and homemade pies.

They could be given simple Route 66 names:

Pit Stop Pulled Pork

Route 66 Roadhouse Riblets

Mile Marker Meatballs

Devil-Curved Eggs on 66

Main Street Mashed Potato

Kansas Corn Casserole

The Open Road Slaw

Mother Road Apple Pie

The point isn’t to rename every dish or turn the potluck into a cooking competition. It’s to give people an invitation to participate and a reason to smile when they see the food laid out.

Don’t overthink it, just bring it!

Someone’s favorite family recipe might have a story of its own. Perhaps the potato salad comes from a grandparent, the pie recipe has been in the family for generations, or the chili is the dish that appears at every neighborhood gathering.

The Johnson Family Potato Salad is very much welcome to the party too. Family recipes can certainly be a part of the Centennial Spotlight.

Those stories are part of the Mother Road meals, too.

A Little Kansas on the Table

Because the celebration is taking place in Galena, Kansas, local character should have a place at the table.

Barbecue, corn dishes, cornbread, baked beans, apple crisp, and other familiar Midwestern comfort foods are all natural choices. Attendees can also draw inspiration from local restaurants and the food traditions they enjoy across the region.

The potluck doesn’t need a rigid menu. In fact, leaving it open allows the community to decide what belongs.

One person might bring a dish inspired by a favorite Galena restaurant. Another might contribute something connected to a family road trip. Someone else might arrive with a recipe that has nothing to do with Route 66 until a clever name gives it a new identity.

That flexibility is part of what makes a potluck work.

Don’t Forget the Sweet Stuff

The celebration’s official anniversary dessert will be a homemade cake donated from a local baker and homemade ice cream made by the Philip & Angela Vogel. The serving of the homemade cake and ice cream is scheduled for around 2:30 p.m.

That deserves to be part of the centerpiece of the anniversary celebration.

HOWEVER… for those who want to bring something else to share, there are plenty of possibilities: brownies, cookies, lemon bars, apple crisp, or a favorite family dessert.

A few playful names might include Mile Marker Monster Cookies, Kooky Kansas Cobbler, or even the Tin Man’s Tin-Pan Brownies.

The Best Ingredient Is Community

A Route 66 potluck doesn’t need elaborate recipes, expensive ingredients, or a perfectly coordinated menu.

It needs people willing to participate.

That is what connects a shared meal to the history of the Mother Road. For a century, Route 66 has brought travelers into contact with communities, businesses, landmarks, and people they might never otherwise have met.

A potluck creates a small version of that experience in one place. People bring what they can, share what they have, and spend a little time together.

The food can be simple. The names can be silly. The recipes can be old family favorites or something picked up along the way.

What matters is the gathering.

Event Details

What: Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 2–6 p.m.

Where: Galena, Kansas

Admission: Free and open to the public

Organizers: Frequency 66 Podcasts and Route 66 Americana Archive

Celebrate the Centennial. Invest in the Next 100 Years.

Community members and local businesses are invited to attend, bring a dish to share, connect with neighbors, and celebrate Galena’s place in Route 66 history.

Attendance is free, and no sponsorship or financial contribution is required to participate. No potluck is needed to come either, the event is open to the public and Route 66 travelers.

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Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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