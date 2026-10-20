Pier to Pier Podcast: Jessica Anderson and Jason Spiess talk Route 66 in Will County

Jessica Anderson (right) was the special guest co-host of Pier to Pier Podcast at the Worldwide Technology Raceway.

Live from the press box at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison County, Illinois, Jason Spiess and special guest co-host Jessica Anderson continue their rolling conversation along the Mother Road. With the sound of drag racing in the background and their traveling companion Gouda keeping watch, the pair turn their attention to Will County—the first major stretch many Route 66 travelers encounter after leaving the Chicago metro area.

“Will County, that’s really the first big stop for most people,” Spiess notes. Joliet sits at the center of the conversation.

It’s home to the Illinois Route 66 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (not to be confused with the one in Ohio), the old jail made famous in part by the Blues Brothers, and Route 66 Stadium. The area still carries the classic Chicago food identity—Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, and deep-dish pizza—while the rest of the route will eventually shift into horseshoe sandwiches farther south in Springfield and the broader Americana of fair food, pie, and roadside diners.

Jessica Anderson highlights one of the county’s more recent landmarks: the giant guitar sign. She was there the January day it was lit, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the cold as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands, including Cheap Trick, performed.

“It was just amazing to see the history and the people come together on such a cold day,” she says.

Music remains a personal touchstone for her family, and the Illinois-focused Hall of Fame, with its ties to local artists and the nearby Rialto Theater, ranks high on her list of reasons to linger in the area.

The conversation turns more reflective when Spiess describes a stop in Romeoville at the Jordan Beller Vintage Auto Museum. Beller, now in his late 80s, sat for an interview and spoke candidly about his mortality and the future of the collection. He has begun selling some of the old Fords to keep the museum operating as long as possible.

Outside the Beller Vintage Auto Museum in Romeoville, Il.

The fear is familiar along Route 66: when the one or two people who are the heart of a place are gone, the place often follows.

“A common story I hear along Route 66,” Spiess observes. “A lot of these museums really are the heart and soul of one or two people… And when they go, it goes.”

Anderson agrees. The pair use the moment to urge travelers to support these independent museums and attractions while they can. For anyone in the market for vintage Fords, Beller’s current sales create what Spiess calls “a buyer’s market.”

Will County also offers dog-friendly stretches, solid local eateries, and the ongoing competition among businesses to claim superlatives—longest-running gas station, earliest connection to the road, and so on. Spiess notes that some of the most celebrated spots along the entire route predate Route 66 itself.

The conversation acknowledges the quieter reality for smaller communities that must continually fight for attention and tourism dollars.

As Gouda begins to demand attention and the drag racing continues outside, Spiess and Anderson close the Will County segment. Next up is Grundy County, where interviews fell through—a common media hazard—but the green space, parks, and river country offered a welcome reset.

“That is a fabulous county if you want to get out and enjoy some green space,” Spiess says.

The episode captures the dual nature of modern Route 66 travel: the joy of music, cars, food, and roadside character, set against the fragile stewardship of the people who keep so many of these places alive.

For listeners following along from the raceway or the road, the message is straightforward—get out and see them while you can.

Pier to Pier Podcast with Jason Spiess and Jessica Anderson, recorded live at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison County, Illinois.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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