Pets on Route 66: Have A Gouda Day on the Mother Road

Gouda sure knows how to stop people on Route 66. She’s almost her own roadside attraction along the Mother Road. And that’s how this conversation started with a Wisconsin woman, when a she spotted Gouda and asked whether she was a Vizsla.

Gouda is part Vizsla and part Chesapeake Bay Retriever. She’s known in some circles as a Vizsla-Chesapeake mix, which explained the curls the stranger noticed. It’s the Chesapeake’s double coat that produces the curls.

The Route 66 traveler from the cheese state owns a Vizsla puppy of her own, named Ava, who was back home while she traveled.

The Wisconsin woman is driving Route 66 in an old Suburban, headed for Holbrook, Arizona, where the traveler’s father lives just outside town.

When asked how much of Route 66 she is taken in. She simply replied.

“As much as I can,”.

Her hope is to reach at least Seligman, which she figured was about an hour and a half from Holbrook. She then added she wasn’t sure the vehicle would make the trip.

Then came the Route 66 word of mouth and local advice.

“Make sure you say hi to Big Mike in Seligman,” I noted.

“I’ve been told that,” she replied.

Before we parted, I inserted my “dad joke humor” into our goodbyes.

“We call her Gouda,” I explained, “so we can tell people, have a Gouda day. And Gouda Vibes Only on your trip!”

The Main Street of America podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.