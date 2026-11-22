Just two miles west of Vinita, Oklahoma, where historic U.S. Route 66 meets the Jefferson Highway, sits the Hi-Way Cafe. This family-owned diner has welcomed travelers and locals since 1963, when Tom Schwartz opened it along the Mother Road. The building itself carries a piece of highway history: when the Oklahoma Department of Transportation widened Route 66 that same year, the original structure was moved roughly 100 feet north so the cafe could continue operating just off the new roadway.

Today the cafe is run by Alan and Beth Hilburn, high-school sweethearts who took over in 2011 and have kept it going as a family operation. The large gravel parking lot, outdoor picnic tables under the trees, and restored 1963 neon sign give the place an unmistakable roadside character.

Inside, diners can sit near a 1963 AMC American Rambler covered in 60,066 half-inch stickers—the current Guinness World Record holder for most stickers on a car. Outside stands “Big Bill,” a 24-foot muffler man named after Beth’s late father, Bill Wood, along with other photo-friendly landmarks that make the property a natural stop for Route 66 road-trippers.

The menu is pure American diner fare, served all day. Breakfast begins with pancakes (single, short stack, or with meat), French toast, and a range of omelets—Western, Spanish, Hi-Way, cheese, and the All-Meat Omelet.

Eggs come with hash browns and toast or biscuit and gravy, and extras such as bacon, sausage, ham, chicken-fried steak, or a hamburger steak can be added. A breakfast burrito rounds out the morning options.

Lunch and dinner selections stay in classic territory. Appetizers include cheese curds, chips and salsa or guacamole, onion rings, and spicy pickle chips. Salads range from a simple dinner salad to chef, bacon-guacamole-turkey, and several chicken salads (grilled, jalapeño, popcorn).

Sandwiches are built for the road: two-egg sandwich, BLT, club, chicken-fried chicken or steak, and grilled ham and cheese, most served with fries or homemade chips.

The burger lineup is extensive—Route 66 Burger, Avery Burger, Hamburger, 2/3 Hamburger, 1-lb Hamburger, Guacamole Burger, Main Street Burger, Mushroom Swiss, and Patty Melt—with add-ons like cheese, bacon, chili, grilled onions, tater tots, curly fries, and onion rings.

Entrées cover the comfort-food spectrum: burrito supreme, chicken-fried steak or chicken, hamburger steak, hot chicken-fried steak, hot hamburger, Indian taco, jalapeño chicken dinner, baked potato supreme, nacho supreme, pork chop dinner, spaghetti dinner, steak finger dinner, and taco salad.

Side orders include applesauce, baked potato, beet salad, brown beans, chili, cottage cheese, cucumber salad, curly fries, French fries, fried okra, green beans, grilled onions, mashed potatoes, peaches, rice, and various “sides of” gravy, guacamole, jalapeños, mushrooms, sour cream, and tater tots.

Desserts are simple and homemade—cobbler, cake, cinnamon roll, cookies, and pie, with ice cream available.

Hours reflect the cafe’s roadside rhythm: closed Monday and Tuesday, open Wednesday through Sunday (typically 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with longer hours on Fridays and Saturdays).

The first Saturday of every month is Steak Night, when the kitchen serves hand-cut, wood-fire-grilled steaks into the evening. Dine-in, carry-out, curbside pickup, and delivery are all available. Prices remain straightforward diner pricing, and the full menu is offered throughout the day.

The Hi-Way Cafe continues a tradition that began more than sixty years ago—serving travelers on two historic highways with the kind of unpretentious, made-to-order food that has defined American road culture.

Located at 437918 E Highway 60 in Vinita, it remains a living piece of Route 66, complete with its record-holding sticker car, towering muffler man, and neon glow after dark.

Mother Road Meals podcast is part of the Frequency 66 programming lineup.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast. He is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Club 66.

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