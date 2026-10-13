Miners, Mobsters and the Mother Road: DeCamp Station's Wild Past on Route 66

According to Legends of America, a large black sedan pulled up outside Duda’s Restaurant one night. Several gangsters burst in with guns drawn and ordered everyone outside. They ransacked the place, taking cash, slot machines, liquor and the owner’s private gun collection.

The building is now DeCamp Station, three miles outside Staunton and three miles off Interstate 55. It was closed when I stopped on Route 66.

Its Facebook page bills it as “Miners, mobsters and the Mother Road”.

Accounts of the robbery disagree on when it happened. The Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway says gangsters arrived in a black sedan in 1930 and took slot machines, alcohol, guns and cash from the bar. Legends of America dates it to the late 1930s, and another route guide says the early 1930s.

The robbery was one part of the site’s reputation. The Byway says the roadhouse had tourist cabins, a dance hall, gambling and a brothel. Clio, a history site, says it operated in part as a brothel at times in its history, and that it survived Prohibition, the Great Depression and the robbery. Neither source gives dates, names or the origin of the brothel claim.

Co-owner Johanna Becker says the building is the last surviving structure of a coal-mining town whose houses stood behind it. By her account it began as a residential home in 1910, was a Montgomery Ward kit, and was moved in the early 1930s to its present site, where it opened as a roadhouse; she says miners came to eat and drink.

Becker says the roadhouse sits on the original alignment of Route 66, stayed on the highway through the second alignment, and was bypassed by the third. The Byway puts the site on the original 1926-1932 alignment.

DeCamp Station was inducted into the Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame in 2001.

Today it serves thin-crust pizza and hosts live music, a ball field and volleyball courts, with monthly parties for the Route 66 centennial.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life.

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