I spent 20 years as an editor and 25 years as a publisher. I was taught that words matter. Grammar matters. Context matters. And perhaps most importantly, the person on the receiving end of your communication — the reader — deserves precision.

Apparently, some of those lessons have an expiration date.

I’ve recently found myself revisiting two arguments that probably shouldn’t be arguments in the first place: calling an anniversary a birthday and using the phrase “Second Annual.”

Let’s start with Route 66.

November 11, 2026, marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Route 66. It’s a centennial. It’s an anniversary. It’s a milestone in American history.

Yet somewhere along the way, some have decided that highways have birthdays, too.

Sure, a birthday can be used figuratively. Businesses have birthdays. Organizations celebrate birthdays. People throw birthday parties for all sorts of things. I’m not suggesting the phrase is forbidden. I’m suggesting that there’s a difference between conversational language and precise historical language.

When we’re documenting history, words should mean what they’re supposed to mean.

Then there’s my old friend, “Second Annual.”

For years, I was taught that the phrase was incorrect. An event cannot be annual until it has happened more than once. The first occurrence is inaugural. The second occurrence confirms that the event has become annual.

And yet, the very university system that helped teach me that distinction — the North Dakota University System — now regularly uses “First Annual” in its own marketing.

I suppose that’s progress. Or perhaps it’s a case of the teacher becoming the student without telling the students.

At this point, I’d like to request a refund on my education.

Seriously.

If the lessons I paid to learn are no longer considered relevant, and the standards I was expected to uphold are now optional, what exactly was the value of that education?

I understand that language evolves. I understand that common usage changes. But evolution shouldn’t be an excuse to abandon standards, and popularity shouldn’t automatically become proof of correctness.

What concerns me even more is the difference in accountability.

People working in the free market often have their work judged by the quality of the product they deliver. In publishing, broadcasting, journalism, and professional communications, accuracy and precision can determine whether a reader trusts you, whether a client renews a contract, or whether an audience comes back.

Cities, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations communicate with the public, too. Their audiences deserve the same level of care. Public funding or nonprofit status shouldn’t lower the expectation for professional communication.

I’m not arguing that every typo deserves a public hearing or that every disagreement over grammar is a crisis. I’m arguing that precision is a professional responsibility, not an optional personality trait.

Perhaps there is some bitterness that most of the “First Annual” events are often organized by people who have never organized an event yet are given large budgets as if they have veteran experience. This is a layered conversation because often the person who uses the phrase “First Annual” isn’t qualified and is appointed by a boss or board who have special interests.

And perhaps that’s where this conversation connects to mental health. Trying to understand why so many people in today’s economy are fully funded without any experience while those with experience are denied access and information from these organization. Almost like they are competing with the private market in the media, events and communication space.

There is a particular kind of frustration that comes from spending decades learning, practicing, and defending a standard, only to be told that the standard doesn’t matter anymore.

It can feel like the goalposts are constantly moving. It can be exhausting to repeatedly explain things that you thought were already established. Especially when it’s appointed people without proper education or experience in charge of the established infrastructure of power and money in the marketplace.

This is the slippery slope of weaponizing nonprofits, government agencies and social causes in the marketplace. A very common and historical occurrence from nonprofits, political figures and unethical business leaders. And historically, anyone in a position of power who used “First Annual” publicly would have been fired or demoted as it is a reflection on the lack of professionalism as well as intention of the event.

If someone is already planning the second event in their mind, that’s an issue logistically and psychologically. Some mental health professionals even suggest using the phrase “First Annual” is a red flag for people who lack attention to detail and even may demonstrate a self-centered personality type too.

Of course, not every language disagreement is a battle worth fighting. Sometimes the healthiest response is to let it go. But letting something go doesn’t mean you have to agree with it.

There was no Second Annual Adult Prom in Arizona, resulting in another example of a First Annual event never producing an annual event.

You can acknowledge that language changes while still choosing to communicate with precision.

You can recognize that common usage exists without adopting every example of it.

And you can maintain professional standards without making every conversation an argument.

So, for Route 66’s 100th anniversary, I’ll continue calling it an anniversary. And when an event is happening for the second time, I’ll continue questioning the phrase “Second Annual.”

Maybe that’s stubbornness. Maybe it’s experience. Maybe it’s 45 years of working with words.

Or maybe I just want my tuition money back for an education North Dakota State no longer supports or believes in.

Words matter. Respect your readers. And precision in language still matters.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: