The Mayor of Galena, Kansas, Ashley Groves, took a moment during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park to shine a light on a different kind of historic first.

Calling the Lady Bulldog Varsity Volleyball team and their coaches to the front, Groves—herself a teacher at the school—led a special ceremony and cake cutting to celebrate the team’s 2026 trip to the state tournament. It marked the first time in school history that Galena’s girls volleyball program had reached that stage.

“From here on out, the town is always going to remember that in 2026, this high school team took us to state for the first time,” Groves told the crowd. “I hope not the last time, but for the first time ever. That is a big thing.”

She framed the achievement against the backdrop of Route 66’s 100th anniversary. While many of the players admitted they knew little about the Mother Road, the mayor pointed to Miriam Pavel, originally from Slovakia, whose Route 66 app has grown to more than 60,000 users this year and includes Galena businesses and events.

The contrast was intentional: the girls may not yet fully grasp the road’s significance, just as Miriam is still learning the finer points of American high school volleyball. Yet both stories now belong to Galena.

An authentic personalize print from Miriam Pavel as a gift for the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

Groves noted that 2026 has brought heavy traffic to the highway, with estimates of hundreds of travelers passing through daily. Interestingly, American interest appears to have risen alongside the usual international visitors. Those travelers, she said, encounter the same community energy that fueled the volleyball team’s run—signs in local windows, the send-off parade, and the visible pride that comes with a first-ever state appearance.

“The businesses, our school, our community, tourism—not anything is by itself,” Groves said. “All of it are pieces together. And that’s why I think it’s awesome that we get to celebrate both of these things today.”

She reserved special thanks for Coaches Wesley and Bailey, acknowledging the long hours and stress that coaching demands, and for the many people who work behind the scenes—Patrick, Renee, Miriam, Melba, Jean, Phil and others—so the community can simply enjoy the results.

Whether it was the trip to Hutchinson to watch the Lady Bulldogs or the steady flow of Route 66 visitors this centennial year, the work of many makes the celebration possible for everyone.

The Potluck Party in the Park offered a fitting setting: a community gathering that honored both a hard-earned athletic milestone and the highway that continues to bring the world to Galena’s doorstep.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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