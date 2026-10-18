Main Street Math: The Reverse Locust Exercise on Route 66

Welcome to the debut mental exercise known as Main Street Math, a look at the economy in a different way. Think of it as kitchen-table talk, leveled up to Six Sigma scrambled eggs and toast.

First, our case study today is a caravan of 25 Corvettes stopping in Galena, Kansas, for four hours while driving a portion of Route 66. Most of the drivers and passengers were from the Hot Springs, Arkansas, area, and they stayed in Galena from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Next, let’s look at the opportunity.

Let’s talk about who these people are. Classic car owners live inside their own little economy. Before the car ever leaves the garage, there’s storage space, there’s insurance, and there’s the constant TLC of keeping a classic running and looking right.

Those are monthly costs, and the owners choose to carry them. People who do that have a relationship with spending money on the things they love. And when a group of them hits the road together, they’re not looking for the cheapest stop. They’re looking for a good one.

This is not only a ready audience but one with disposable income, too. Cream of the crop in Six Sigma marketing classes, for sure.

Now put that group in Galena over the lunch hour, which they were. Twenty-five cars at 1.5 people per car is 37.5 people, so call it about 38, with four hours to eat, fuel up, shop, and look around.

That’s a fabulous opportunity for the local economy. I’d even call it an incredible opportunity for a community.

For decades I’ve been referring to these groups as Reverse Locusts. The oil and gas industry works the same way, but its workers stay for months at a time, not hours.

Consider this: locusts swarm in and eat an economy dry. A locust is a kind of grasshopper that behaves differently when it gets crowded together. It forms a swarm, lands on a field, strips it, and moves on to the next one. The field gets nothing back.

These fine folks do the opposite. They come into town and spread seeds of money into it, then they drive away and leave the town better off than they found it.

Here’s the Main Street Math kitchen-table mental exercise to chew on for a while. Keep in mind, we’re working with simple assumptions: 1.5 people per car and three spending levels per person, $50, $75, and $100. So “One Tour” is about 38 people over four hours.

Let’s slow the math down. One group is 37.5 people. Two groups a day is 75 people. Five days a week is ten groups, or 375 visitors. Over 52 weeks, that’s 520 groups and 19,500 visits. Now spread those same ten groups across seven days instead of five. Same ten groups, same 520 a year, same math. Route 66 doesn’t close. Only the businesses do.

If towns like Galena, along Route 66 or not, landed two groups like this per day, five days a week, for a year, that’s 19,500 visits and somewhere between $975,000 and $1.95 million in sales moving through one Main Street.

In my humble Libra-driven opinion, this is how you rebuild communities: by showcasing your town pride, hometown hospitality, and honest, hardworking people along Main Street.

The above commentary was written by Jason Spiess. Spiess started as an independent contractor at age 10, working as a newspaper carrier. In addition to delivering the paper seven days a week before 6 a.m., he collected money at night and became the cash-flow intermediary between the newspaper and the customer. Since then, Spiess has been a small business owner in publishing, communication, consulting, public speaking, hospitality, real estate and community relations. Spiess is also a Libra, so every idea becomes a game of mental ping-pong until it turns to vapor.

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

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