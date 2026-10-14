LIVE on Route 66: Voices Panel Describes a “Belt of Kindness” Along the Mother Road

Moderators Andrew Griffin (far left) and Jason Spiess (far right) join panelists Phil Vogel, Mindy Ragan Wood, and Ken Lee at the Voices of Route 66 roundtable, held October 8, 2026, at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Voices of Route 66 roundtable closed out the Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event at Reagan Smith, located on Route 66, on Thursday, October 8, with a different tone from the two panels before it. Co-moderator Jason Spiess told the room it would be “a lot more laid back than the other two.” Spiess and Andrew Griffin moderated this panel, as they did the others, for the Route 66 Americana Archive, a certified Route 66 Centennial event.

The panel spent very little time on policy, energy, or highway funding. It spent most of its time on strangers, small towns, and why people keep coming back.

The Voices of Route 66 roundtable at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on October 8, 2026. From left: Andrew Griffin, Phil Vogel, Mindy Ragan Wood, Ken Lee, and Jason Spiess.

The Panel

Ken Lee , YouTuber and author, has driven Route 66 end to end twice. Since April, the start of the centennial year, he says he has logged almost 13,000 miles on the route, with the goal of recording every drivable mile. His first book, The White Whale, is out now. His second, about his centennial journey from Chicago to Santa Monica, is scheduled for release November 11, the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Mindy Ragan Wood of Yukon Progress is a reporter who recently took her family to Tulsa and is writing about how Yukon might build its Route 66 downtown plan around the town’s own history.

Phil Vogel serves as president with the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, volunteers at the Galena Mining Museum in Galena, Kansas, and grew up in Galena on The Mother Road.

The Voices of Route 66 roundtable at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on October 8, 2026. From left: Andrew Griffin, Phil Vogel, Mindy Ragan Wood, Ken Lee, and Jason Spiess.

A Few Discussion Topics and Notes

Why the world drives Route 66. Wood described a conversation with a Czech Festival contact in Yukon who said his community’s love of the Mother Road traces back to life under communism, when the road became a symbol of freedom. Lee described meeting a couple from New Zealand, a couple from Italy on their honeymoon, and a father and son from England, all on the route within days of each other. Spiess said one week of asking visitors where they were from in Galena, Kansas, produced five continents, more than 30 countries, and more than 40 states.

Galena’s long road story. Vogel traced his town’s history from lead and zinc mining to decline to the arrival of Route 66 in 1926, and described growing up around his grandparents’ dime store, his father’s sewing factory, and his own Joplin restaurant. His family stories added historical context to the panel as well as current perspective.

The Voices of Route 66 roundtable at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on October 8, 2026. From left: Andrew Griffin, Phil Vogel, Mindy Ragan Wood, Ken Lee, and Jason Spiess.

Spook 66, from the panel itself. This one shocked the panel. Ken Lee described a recording from his 360 camera at the Chain of Rocks Bridge that, he says, picked up voices he did not hear on site. He was so spooked by the voices on the recording, he sent it to Route 66 Paranormal Investigator Joey Madeira for further study. Griffin told the 1977 Lawndale, Illinois “Bird Boy” legend and described his own visits to Spook Light Road.

The road that slows you down. Several panelists said the route changed their pace. Lee said Route 66 “ruined” him as a ballpark chaser, “in the best possible way.” Spiess described a day on his county-by-county trip when every interview fell through and the parks connection to mental health became the day’s story.

People over places. Asked for closing thoughts, Spiess said he once thought his connection to the road was the statues, but it is the cast of characters traveling the route more than anything. Wood said she was struck by how the route brings people together in a divided country, and mentioned she drives a 1975 blue Chevy Nova on it everyday to work. Phil and Lee described Route 66 as a “Belt of Kindness” filled with hard working communities trying to be good stewards of The Mother Road.

The Voices of Route 66 roundtable at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on October 8, 2026. From left: Andrew Griffin, Phil Vogel, Mindy Ragan Wood, Ken Lee, and Jason Spiess.

Other roundtable discussions included “Route 66 and the State Capitol” with OK DOT Secretary Tim Gatz and News on 9 News Commentator Scott Mitchell. The other roundtable was “Fueling Route 66 for 100 Years” and included Matt Kruse, Edge OFS; OK Rep. Nick Archer and OK Rep. Brad Boles. Both Rep. Archer and Boles have leadership roles in the Oklahoma legislature.

The event was catered by Rococo Restaurant and Bar, hosted at Reagan Smith and sponsored in part by Legacy Bank, Casso Land & Imaging Services, Bull Ring Energy, Frequency 66, The Crude Life, Route 66 Americana Archive and Reagan Smith.