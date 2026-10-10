LIVE on Route 66: Centennial Commission Member Tim Gatz Reflects, “We Are Not Done Yet”

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz, left, and Scott Mitchell of News 9, right, at the Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on Oct. 8, 2026.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three days after announcing his retirement, Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz opened the Route 66 Roundtable Recording Session and Social Networking Event in Oklahoma City on Oct. 8, 2026 at the offices of Reagan Smith, which is also located on Route 66.

Gatz announced at the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Oct. 5 meeting that he will retire at the end of October after 37 years with the state. He has been executive director since 2019. The same meeting approved the department’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan and an asset preservation plan.

Gatz’s office said that, as of the interview, he will continue as Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation.

The announcement changed the roundtable’s format. Organizers had planned to save the “reflection” question for near the end of the State Capitol Roundtable. After the recent retirement news, they moved it to the start. The first question asked Gatz to reflect on his relationship with Route 66.

State Rep. Nick Archer, left, and Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz, right, talk between sessions at the Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event at Reagan Smith | Route 66 in Oklahoma City on Oct. 8, 2026.

A highway he crossed on the way to school

Gatz said he grew up in El Reno walking to elementary school and crossing Route 66 every day, with no real sense then of how important the highway was. He said he has come to appreciate it more over his career, calling it woven into the fabric of Oklahoma’s transportation system and a precursor to the modern interstate system.

He credited Cyrus Avery with helping pull Oklahoma’s transportation network “out of the mud” in the 1920s, when many designated highways were still listed as unimproved.

The route connecting Chicago to Santa Monica through Tulsa and Oklahoma City, he said, “put literally Oklahoma on the map.”

Gatz also joked about the retirement itself.

“In 1990, you know, talk about retirement,” he said. “That’s now going on 37 years ago.”

He recalled that a colleague, Gary Ridley, once told him that when you start rebuilding things you built, you might have been doing it long enough. Gatz said he is now seeing pavement projects from early in his career reach the point of needing major maintenance.

Preservation against the demands of traffic

Asked about his biggest challenge, Gatz pointed to keeping pace with growth while maintaining service that is both acceptable and safe, and doing so with respect for Route 66’s history. He said the most cost-effective treatment for a highway can conflict with preservation. In his words, he is “balancing” the historic element against the transportation system communities along the route need.

He offered an estimate he said should be fact-checked: roughly three quarters of Oklahoma’s population lives within 20 miles of either side of Route 66. He also said Oklahoma has the most drivable miles of Route 66, a responsibility the state doesn’t overlook or take for granted.

He used the Bridgeport Bridge as his example of the balance.

Gatz said the bridge had deteriorated to the point of being load-posted. His department took 38 truss pairs off the bridge, refurbished them, and installed what he described as a high-tech deck design.

“That’s investing in the next hundred years,” he said.

Planning for the vehicles of tomorrow

Looking ahead, Gatz said fully autonomous vehicles will begin to materialize within the next decade and will share the road with vehicles that lack safety features such as lane departure and automatic braking.

He said autonomous ride services could increase pressure on highways, not reduce it, because a vehicle that drops off a passenger goes on to make another trip. He said electric vehicles are heavier and wear out infrastructure faster, and he estimated they are probably less than 1% of vehicles on Oklahoma highways.

Scott Mitchell of News 9, was the other special guest on the Route 66 State Capital themed roundtable dicussion, offered personal reflections. He remembered the Route 66 television show and family trips to California.

On the future of travel, he described watching Waymo vehicles in Dallas, said he is less concerned about them than about drivers distracted by their music apps, and said changing diets, including the rise of GLP-1 medications, will affect what travelers want to eat. These were Mitchell’s own opinions and recollections, and he acknowledged that it is hard to be a futurist about where it is all heading

“We are not done yet”

In his closing remarks, Gatz said Route 66 “has served us exceptionally well,” but “we are not done yet.”

He said the state must keep expanding and enhancing its transportation network to make it safer and more capable, and he called that “the very fundamental premise of Route 66.”

After the roundtable discussions, the Route 66 Roadside Recording session turned into an appetizer and drinks social along with a short mini-documentary screening of energy advisor, author and filmmaker Mark A. Stansberry’s “Route 66: The Road Of Royalty”. A short documentary linking the energy industry and Route 66 together in a variety of ways - including mineral rights and usage.

Other roundtable discussions included “Fueling Route 66 Americana for 100 Years” led by Matt Kruse of OFS Services, Rep. Nick Archer and Rep. Brad Boles. The “Voices of Route 66” was led by Route 66 YouTuber Ken Lee, Yukon Progress journalist Mindy Wood and Kansas Historic Route 66 Association president Philip Vogel.

The event was catered by Rococo Restaurant and Bar, hosted at Reagan Smith and sponsored in part by Legacy Bank, Casso Land & Imaging Services, Bull Ring Energy, Frequency 66, The Crude Life, Route 66 Americana Archive and Reagan Smith.