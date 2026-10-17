LIVE on Route 66: Blind Cyclist Rides the Mother Road “With the Eyes of the Heart”

Alessandro and Kansas Historic Route 66 Association President Philip Vogel pose for a picture after the interview at Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas.

Most people come to Route 66 for what they can see: the Muffler Men, the murals, the neon. Alessandro Pallaro of Italy is riding it a different way. At Cars on the Route on historic Route 66 in Galena, he sat down for an impromptu interview with Jason Spiess and Phil Vogel, president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association. (A translator relayed Alessandro’s Italian into English)

Alessandro is riding the route on a tandem bicycle. According to his written project statement and interview, a friend rides in front and sees the road, and he rides behind and does not. Alessandro lost his sight to leukemia when he was 16.

He described years of struggle afterward, a time when he believed he was lesser than other people. Through the translator, he said he lost the use of his eyes but began to “see with the eyes of the heart.”

The group wasn’t totally sure if that’s what Alessandro literally meant, but the entire contextual layers and poetry of the statement hit home. Being able to “see with the eyes of the heart” on Route 66 is yet another chapter in it’s never-ending story.

What he has found on Route 66 is the same thing locals told Jason and Philip the day before: the draw of the road is its people.

Through the translator, Alessandro said the trip from Chicago to Galena has been defined by the kindness and hospitality of the people they met. He said he doesn’t use a cane, because he wants to stay close to the people around him, and that everyone he meets leaves something with him.

From left, Phillip Vogel, the translator and Alessandro at Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas. Jason Spiess is taking the picture.

He also discusses how different view points can fram the project, a feature-length documentary titled Journey Beyond Darkness, in similar terms.

“Direction has very little to do with eyesight,” he says, adding that it has more to do with the choices people make when life forces a different road. He says nothing in the film will be staged or scripted along the ride.

This interview was validation to our chapter in his story. Questions were not discussed ahead of time and the interview started within minutes of Philip and Jason showing up. Impromptu, organic and educational - exactly how Alessandro describes his journey along Route 66 in his written literature.

Alessandro said his connection to the route came through Italian photographer Roberto Rossi, who runs an Instagram page about the road. He said he was struck by how Roberto tells the road’s stories, and when he described his plan, Roberto signed on.

Jason and Philip interviewed Roberto for the Route 66 Americana Archive, a Route 66 Centennial Commission approved project and platform, about a month ago when Roberto was driving Route 66 promoting his art pieces and exhibits.

Click here for the interview with Roberto from September 2026

The tandem team has also changed. Through the translator, Alessandro said his original captain left the project about three months before the interview, and a new one came on after a phone call around the end of July. Alessandro described it in Italian as a door closing and a bigger one opening.

The ride’s purpose, as the translator described it, is to raise funds for people affected by leukemia and to show that, despite long odds, a life can be turned around. Alessandro has also trained as a life coach.

For more information visit www.viaggioltreilbuio.org/

LIVE on Route 66 interview with Alessandro was recorded at Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas on the Old Historic Route 66.

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: