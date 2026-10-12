LIVE on Route 66: Oklahoma Energy Leaders on Fueling Route 66 for 100 Years - “Born Out of Necessity”

OKLAHOMA CITY — Growing up on Route 66, state Rep. Nick Archer said, “it was not a tourist attraction to me.” Now he describes the road’s most photographed features as something more practical. The neon and the rooflines, Archer told a Route 66 energy panel on Oct. 8, were “built as a beacon to those drivers”: a signal that here was a reliable place with fuel and a mechanic, at a time when cars could not travel as far as they do today. The filling stations that now define the road’s imagery, he said, were “really born out of necessity.”

The panel, titled “Fueling 100 Years of Route 66,” was part of the Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event at Reagan Smith | Route 66, a certified Route 66 Centennial event. Jason Spiess and Andrew Griffin of the Route 66 Americana Archive, also a certified Route 66 Centennial project, moderated. Archer was joined by state Rep. Brad Boles and Matt Kruse of Edge OFS.

Archer represents House District 55, which he said holds almost 72 miles of Route 66. He lives in Elk City and was born in Sayre, both on the road.

Boles represents House District 51 and lives in Marlow, which he noted is “not on Route 66.” He said he has served nine years in the House, has chaired the energy committee for four years and the energy oversight committee for the last two, and is the Republican nominee for Oklahoma corporation commissioner. He said he was not there to campaign.

Kruse said he works in marketing for an oil and gas private-equity portfolio company, has ties to Western Oklahoma baseball, and drove Route 66 from Amarillo to Santa Monica last year.

A Few Discussion Topics and Notes

Classic cars. The moderators asked the panel a question about protecting classic cars as electric, hydrogen, gasoline and, eventually, autonomous vehicles share the road. Archer said he has not been part of any such conversations and is not aware of any at the state or national level. Boles said he cannot see such restrictions happening in Oklahoma, and said Oklahoma could see “a great economic development opportunity” if some states restricted classic cars and others did not.

The question centered on Route 66’s love for classic cars and the open road, at a time when lawmakers in states like California and Minnesota have taken up classic car rules that affect owners and enthusiasts.

Spiess, who said he is from Minnesota, used both states as examples to advance the discussion. Minnesota’s HF 3865, introduced March 2, 2026, would add a provision stating that operating a collector-class vehicle as a collector’s item includes transportation for club activities, exhibitions, tours, parades or similar use, and operation on Saturdays and Sundays from sunrise to sunset. Its author said it was meant to give owners more freedom on weekends, while enthusiasts saw it as a further restriction.

The Legislature’s bill status lists no action after the bill was referred to the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Leno’s Law, SB 1392, creating a phased-in smog-check exemption for qualifying collector vehicles from model years 1976 through 1985.

A future Route 66 Roadside Recording will take a closer look at both, with the Mother Road as its anchor for classic cars.

Western Oklahoma and the Centennial. Archer said the Legislature approved $6.6 million in grant funding ahead of the centennial, which supports the Oklahoma Route 66 Revitalization Grant program. In his district, he said, projects include lighting and interactive displays for the Parker 114 drilling rig in Elk City and a campus rehabilitation in Canute.

State grant announcements list a $211,250 award to the Elk City Chamber of Commerce to renovate Parker Drilling Rig #114, including lighting, landscaping, paint and signs, and $695,000 to the Town of Canute for restoration projects along Route 66.

Boles said Marlow, about an hour south of the road, draws Route 66 travelers who visit its museum and spend money at local shops and at a restaurant he named as Giuseppe’s Italian Dining.

A future feature will look more closely at Western Oklahoma and how the region is energizing the Centennial.

The Oil Patch and The Mother Road. Kruse drew a parallel between oil and gas towns and Route 66 towns: both boom, and both can empty out. He pointed to a small Texas town he knew from working in the field, where an oil push was followed by a closed school and shuttered stations.

“If you don’t feed it, it’ll go away,” he said.

Boles described his family’s metal fabrication business, which he said started with one employee and one customer, Halliburton in Duncan, and grew to more than 500 employees in a town of about 5,000 before the family sold it.

The panelists each have a stake in the industry. Boles has chaired House energy committees, Archer represents communities he said the Anadarko Basin has sustained, and Kruse went from oil field work to marketing for an oil and gas company.

An upcoming feature will look at the connection between energy and The Mother Road.

Oklahoma’s Energy Story. Archer placed Phillips’ founding in Bartlesville (1917), the road’s establishment (1926) and the first Phillips 66 station (1927) side by side, and said the energy sector “certainly didn’t create Route 66” but is how many communities from northeastern to western Oklahoma have thrived.

Old Filling Stations. Panelists and moderators agreed the old stations are among the road’s best attractions. Boles said that in rural communities the station is where people hang out, and that many double as restaurants. He said some should be preserved, through partnerships so that everyone has a stake.

Kruse and Spiess both commented on how the old gas station in Shamrock, Texas is not only an icon, but a crown jewel for The Mother Road and energy industry.

What Comes Next for Energy on The Mother Road

Boles said Oklahoma leads in oil and gas, ranks third in wind, is growing in solar, and has found hydrogen has not panned out as hoped. He also pointed to a nuclear campus he described as a $50 billion investment with 25,000 jobs as another project being discussed within the state.

Archer said Oklahoma is a finalist for the $50B project, and maybe even the front-runner, along with the federal Department of Energy for advanced nuclear.

The closing words came from Kruse, a self-described “baseball guy that turned into a field hand in oil and gas.” He called the road “a real-life living museum,” running from the most modern stretches to rural places that look frozen at their last day of business, and said he hopes “the curators, being us, the people,” take care of it.

After the roundtable discussions, the Route 66 Roadside Recording session turned into an appetizer and drinks social along with a short mini-documentary screening of energy advisor, author and filmmaker Mark A. Stansberry’s “Route 66: The Road Of Royalty”. A short documentary linking the energy industry and Route 66 together in a variety of ways - including mineral rights and usage.

Other roundtable discussions included “Route 66 and the State Capitol” with OK DOT Secretary Tim Gatz and News on 9 News Commentator Scott Mitchell. The third roundtable was titled The “Voices of Route 66” was led by Route 66 YouTuber Ken Lee, Yukon Progress journalist Mindy Wood and Kansas Historic Route 66 Association president Philip Vogel.

The event was catered by Rococo Restaurant and Bar, hosted at Reagan Smith and sponsored in part by Legacy Bank, Casso Land & Imaging Services, Bull Ring Energy, Frequency 66, The Crude Life, Route 66 Americana Archive and Reagan Smith.