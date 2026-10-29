Residents and visitors will gather on Nov. 7 for the official groundbreaking of the Kingman Route 66 Nature Trail, a community-driven project designed to blend education, environmental stewardship, and downtown revitalization along one of America’s most iconic highways.

The celebration takes place in the parking lot at 3rd Street and Andy Devine Avenue (Historic Route 66). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a Hualapai ceremonial blessing of the earth, followed by educational booths and a vendor showcase.

At 5 p.m., the event shifts into a community celebration featuring live music, food, and a beer garden.

The trail is fully funded through a grant from the Route 66 Association of Arizona and additional community-raised funds. More than 90 local residents have already signed up as Friends of the RT 66 Nature Trail to help with future planting and ongoing maintenance.

Local volunteer professionals will work alongside Vision Landscaping on the professional installation.

Project organizers say the initiative has three core goals:

Create an educational ethnobotanical walkway that teaches residents and visitors about native plants and their traditional uses.

Beautify a prominent stretch of the Mother Road, offering a more authentic and welcoming experience in downtown Kingman.

Establish a drought-tolerant microclimate that supports diverse native plant growth while providing habitat for pollinators and wildlife.

The effort is a broad collaboration led by Kingman Main Street in partnership with the Hualapai Cultural Center, Golden Valley Botanicals, Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, Cerbat Garden Club, the Friends of the RT 66 Nature Trail, and the City of Kingman.

“This is a true community project,” said Sarah Ferry, president of Kingman Main Street. “It brings together cultural knowledge, local expertise, and a shared commitment to making Kingman a greener, more educational place for everyone who travels Route 66.”

The public is encouraged to attend the Nov. 7 event. For more information, contact Sarah Ferry at kingmanmainstreet@gmail.com.

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