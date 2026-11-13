On November 11, 1926, Route 66 officially came into being. One hundred years later, to the day, Oklahoma-based traveler and storyteller Kenneth A. Lee marked the milestone by releasing his new book, I Was There: My Route 66 Centennial Journey.

The timing was no accident. Lee, who documents the Mother Road through his YouTube channel Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, spent 2026 driving the historic highway multiple times during its centennial year. What started as a plan to travel from Chicago to Santa Monica grew into something larger—a 5,000-mile (and more) experience filled with roadside history, unexpected friendships, frustration, laughter, exhaustion, and the quiet moments that only appear when you stay on the road long enough.

I Was There is the result. The 480-page paperback is not a guidebook and not a traditional history of the highway. Lee makes that clear. Instead, it is a personal travel memoir that puts the reader in the passenger seat as he moves through small towns, past neon signs and historic motels, across changing landscapes, and into conversations with the people who still keep Route 66 alive.

Part road-trip story, part celebration of Americana, and part personal reflection, the book focuses on the experience of being there during a once-in-a-century year.

Lee lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. Through his channel he has already shared immersive “no talk, just the road” drives, stops at classic landmarks, and the everyday stretches of pavement that many travelers rush past. The book takes that same approach and expands it into a longer, more reflective form.

He has also written another Route 66-inspired work, The White Whale, showing the highway has been a consistent source of material for him.

I Was There is available now on Amazon for $21.99. Readers who want a personally signed copy can order one for $25 (including shipping within the continental United States) by emailing ken@kensroute66.com.

Route 66 has inspired countless books, documentaries, and road trips over the decades. What stands out about I Was There is its grounding in the centennial itself. Lee did not simply research the anniversary—he spent the year on the road, collecting the stories and moments that only surface when you are present for them. In an era when much of the old highway has been bypassed or lost, personal accounts like this help keep the living character of the Mother Road visible.

For anyone who has driven even a portion of Route 66, or who has followed the centennial celebrations from afar, Lee’s book offers a seat for the full journey. The road turned 100. He made sure someone was there to write it down.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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