Kansas Governor Candidate Calls Route 66’s 13.2 Miles “Absolutely Important,” Pitches Balanced Energy Policy

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Cindy Holscher and Republican nominee Ty Masterson each spoke for 15 minutes to a packed house at the Maple & Rose Venue in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

There were no questions and no debate. The Chamber of Commerce then held a social where attendees could meet each candidate. Afterward, Holscher held a press conference attended by six news organizations, including Frequency 66.

Holscher spoke to reporters Wednesday, Oct. 21, after a “Meet with the Governor Candidates” event at the Maple & Rose.

Masterson was not available to reporters after the event. Frequency 66 requested comment by email and by voicemail to his campaign and Senate offices ahead of the event and asked again on site, and was told there was no time for interviews. His staff also did not respond to the earlier requests.

Route 66 and keeping young Kansans

When asked about the 13.2 miles of Historic Route 66 that run through Kansas, Holscher said, “it’s absolutely important.”

She tied the highway to the state’s roads and infrastructure and to trade, then turned to keeping young people in the state.

“A lot of our students that graduate high school, they go to other states around us for college,” she said, adding that graduates are more likely to stay where they earn their degrees.

She called Kansas “one of the best kept secrets” for its schools and communities.

Gubnatorial Candidate Ty Masterson speaks to the crowd at the Route 66 Governor’s Candidate Meet and Greet in Baxter Springs, KS.

The question came from Jason Spiess of Frequency 66, who moved to Galena from Minnesota a little over a month ago and opened a content creation and recording studio at 601 Main Street.

Spiess said that during one week he consciously counted Route 66 visitors in Galena. He tallied five continents, more than 30 countries, and more than 40 states. This was integrated into the question for context as well.

Further transparency from Frequency 66 at press events, the point of view or context of any and all of the first questions will be Route 66 centric. Route 66 issues, events, news and personalities are the cornerstones of Frequency 66 and pretty much any and all press conferences attended by Frequency 66 will be Route 66 infused.

Energy: “It comes down to balance”

Spiess also asked about energy policy, citing his recent story on the Waffle House Rally that recently stopped in Galena, tied to McPherson College’s classic car restoration program, the Mother Road iconic oil service stations and the public-private shift toward electric vehicles.

What does the future of Route 66 and her energy policy look like?

Holscher said energy policy “comes down to balance.” Kansas should pursue renewables while keeping the non-renewable sector, she said.

“What we can’t do is just say absolutely no to one area or another.” She added that some of the best technology “probably hasn’t happened yet.”

Energy questions are submitted for consideration by The Crude Life. The Crude Life is a founding sponsor of Frequency 66 specifically to raise awareness for energy education, preservation and engagement with classic oil service stations and most importantly to The Crude Life - keeping the conversation of the open road alive.

The Crude Life has been a non-political energy podcast since 2011 focusing on the communities and people that literally keep our lights on.

Asked about Kansas becoming a battleground, Holscher said the race is close and will come down to turnout. She said the other side has spent close to $20 million trying to defeat her and urged occasional voters to participate, saying schools, roads, and taxes are all “on the line.”

“My heart is in rural Kansas because I grew up on a farm,” citing FFA and 4-H experience.

The event was organized by the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce and its president, Michele Rickman, who said before the event that it would give families, businesses, schools, and community members a chance to be part of the conversation weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.

Rickman also said it was the first time both candidates had visited Baxter Springs together. The event was live streamed on the Baxter Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Editor’s note: Route 66 is the focus of Frequency 66, and its questions at press events are framed around the highway, its communities, news, and people. The energy question in this story was [submitted for consideration by / asked on behalf of] The Crude Life, a founding sponsor of Frequency 66 that supports energy education and the preservation and engagement of classic oil service stations. The Crude Life is a non-political energy podcast since 2011 focusing on the communities and people that literally keep our lights on..

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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