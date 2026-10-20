It’s an International Economic Infusion on Route 66

Picture a small town on Route 66 where a quiet day means a dozen cars, most of them locals. Then a group of motorcycles rumbles in, around 25 bikes in a line, riders driving bikes that look alike and matching jackets. This is clearly a biker guided tour as they start climbing off to stretch, take photos, and play with a festive Gouda, the Vizsla Chesapeake who loves meeting travelers along The Mother Road.

For a town like that, it’s an event.

This group is on an EagleRider tour. According to the EagleRider website, it says it is the largest motorcycle rental and tour company in the world, and Route 66 is one of the rides it sells.

If you’ve never been on a guided motorcycle tour, here’s how it works. A group rents bikes, follows a set route, and stops together along the way. On an EagleRider guided tour, a guide leads the ride, and a support vehicle carries the luggage and a spare motorcycle, while fuel on riding days, daily breakfast, and a welcome dinner are included.

The riders enjoy the road. The follow car handles the bags.

That matters because a motorcycle isn’t a bus. A bus carries luggage and shopping bags without anyone noticing. A bike has saddlebags and not much else. So bikes generally spend differently than buses. Not less or more, different.

Riders who rent only the bike, without the guided package, have no follow car, so they pack light. A rider is less likely to buy something big to carry home and more likely to spend on gas, a meal, a cold drink, or a night’s stay. That’s money for the service stations, cafes, and motels that keep a small town running.

Compare that with a tour bus, whose passengers may spend more on T-shirts and license plates than motorcyclists do. It’s all part of the experience and lifestyle economy. Many of these customers are more interested in making memories than mortgaging the future.

The numbers show why it adds up. A 2026 AAA survey found that 41% of U.S. adults plan to visit some part of Route 66 this centennial year. Among those planning trips, 41% said they would join a group or private tour and 21% said they would ride a motorcycle.

That survey counts only Americans. Visitors from abroad come on top of that, and by some counts they make up more than a third of all visitors, according to the Boston Globe. The Kansas City Fed’s 2026 byways report notes that visitors from around the globe ship their motorcycles and ride the route in packs.

Years ago, a Miami, Oklahoma, visitors bureau director said that a motorcycle group averaging about 40 riders could spend as much as $8,000 during an overnight stay.

This is some serious international economic infusion into local economies.

And money is only part of it. There’s the excitement and life injected into local communities.

Many of these bike tours and caravans are like mini-parades to a small town. Some are known about ahead of time, with public itineraries and meet-and-greets scheduled. Many others are impromptu parades down Main Street.

Almost daily, locals take pictures and videos of the travelers riding through town, as if the president of the United States were coming through with a motorcade. Nearly 100 years later, community members still appreciate the creativity and connectivity the Mother Road provides.

Route 66 may be the ultimate melting pot, with people from around the world and an almost daily parade showcasing the coats of many colors down the Main Street of America.

The above video was taken behind Gearhead Curious, which is also the Kansas Tourism Center on Route 66 and the Jefferson Highway Information Center.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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