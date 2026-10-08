It’s a Gouda Day on Route 66 in Kansas

On a stretch of historic Route 66, a casual conversation unfolds around a friendly dog and a shared love of the open road. The travelers, from Washington State, pause long enough on vacation to pet a stranger dog, whom turned out to be a Vizsla-Chesapeake mix named Gouda—yes, like the cheese.

“Can I pet your dog?” and that quick, those words unfolded into one of those classic roadside conversations that make the Mother Road special.

“Please do,” with the warm reply. “Her name is Gouda.”

“Hi, Gouda,” she said, crouching down.

Gouda has some bright striking eyes and an easygoing spirit, accepted the attention while her people laughed about a recent culinary adventure: they’d made “Queso” the day before.

You have to be kidding me,” I remarked. “You are the third person today to tell me that. One from Hawaii and the other from Japan told me about this dog named “Queso” on Route 66.”

The conversation flowed the way it often does when travelers and locals (or near-locals) meet under an open sky. They were east along Route 66 and spent the previous night in Joplin and were aiming to cover ground into Oklahoma—maybe as far as Tulsa or Oklahoma City, depending on how many tempting stops slowed them down.

Their favorite discovery so far? A place called Gearhead Curios right down Main Street in Galena, Kansas. The travelers comments on how they met the owner and he’d given them a tour of the bathroom where couples had actually gotten married.

“What a way to start your nuptials,” I remarked as we shared a laugh.

The travelers declared it their top stop—at least until the next great find appeared.

Not every moment in this impromptu interview was polished, but organic and authentic - truly another Mother Road Moment.

“You guys enjoy your trip,” I said.

“We will,” they replied as we continued our respective days and began walking apart.

That’s the quiet magic of places like Route 66. You set out for a walk with your dog and somehow end up swapping stories with strangers who feel like friends by the time you part ways—reminded once again why so many keep returning to this road.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube