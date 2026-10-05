Gouda’s Unexpected Meet-and-Greet: A Tour Bus from Illinois on Route 66 in Kansas

Gouda and I were on a walk in the Hometown of Route 66, Galena, Kansas, when we came upon a group of wanderers outside the Visitor’s Center (and Gearhead Curious) on Main Street of the Main Street of America.

After Gouda sniffed and said hello to everyone she could, she turned her attention to the big coach parked nearby. The open bus door proved irresistible. She wanted to say hello to everyone on board too.

“Gouda doesn’t come on buses, does she?” I asked with a laugh as the curious dog made her way toward the entrance.

“Absolutely,” I heard fight it’s way through the hustle and bustle of 50-plus people walking around.

Moments later she was climbing the steps, tail wagging, while the guide and passengers welcomed the unexpected visitor with smiles and pets.

The woman who greeted us was Carrie Navitz, the energetic guide and operator behind “Karried Away With Carrie.”

She and her group of 27 travelers had just pulled into Galena as part of a 12-day bus trip tracing the historic Mother Road. Their destination: Albuquerque, New Mexico. Most of the passengers were from the Chicago area, and they had the relaxed, happy look of people who had already logged plenty of miles and still had many more ahead.

Carrie is firm about one thing: comfort is king.

“I do not believe in stuffing the bus,” she explained, “so we only have 27 people, so everybody gets two seats.”

Extra legroom matters, especially for an older group that prefers ease over density. Snacks were already coming out as the coach prepared to roll again. The schedule showed they were about five minutes behind, but no one seemed worried.

“We’re working on making up time,” Carrie said with a grin.

The previous night the group had stayed at the Drury Inn in Joplin, Missouri. Tonight’s stop would be the historic Mayo Hotel in Tulsa—a grand 1925 landmark with a rooftop that still draws visitors.

From there the journey would continue westward along Route 66 toward New Mexico.

The short visit felt less like an interruption and more like a classic Route 66 moment, the kind of spontaneous, friendly encounter that has always defined travel on the Mother Road. After a few more pats and goodbyes, Gouda and I stepped back onto the sidewalk so the group could get moving.

“We’re going to say goodbye because we’ve got to get everybody on, but thank you so much,” Carrie said politely as she went to corral her group.

The coach pulled away, carrying its comfortable contingent of travelers farther down the Mother Road that still delivers unexpected connections, open seats, and the simple pleasure of a dog who decided a tour bus was just another place that needed a proper hello.

Like so many Route 66 stories in our travels, Gouda had added one more small, wagging chapter to the archives.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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