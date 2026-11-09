Galena Volleyball Team Tries Freeze Dried Influencer Treats on Route 66

The Galena Bulldogs made history this year, and Frequency 66 is helping celebrate the team with a little hometown flavor, a few sweet treats and a Podcast Pizza Party.

The Galena Bulldogs will be recognized Tuesday, November 10, during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park in Galena - The Hometown of Route 66. As part of the celebration, Frequency 66 will release its special podcast featuring the Bulldogs at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, just as the community gathers to recognize the team and its historic accomplishment.

But before the recognition and celebration, there was pizza, freeze-dried candy and plenty of conversation.

The podcast features a special sampling segment with Yellow Brick Road Freeze Dried Treats, a Galena business bringing some unique flavors to the table. The Bulldogs got to try several of the shop’s influencer treats, including freeze-dried s’mores, Nerds Clusters, Jolly Ranchers and peach rings.

The reactions were part of the fun, with the student-athletes discovering how freeze-dried favorites transform into something entirely different. From the first bite of freeze-dried s’mores to the unexpected texture and flavor experience of Nerds Clusters, the segment offers a lighthearted glimpse of the personalities behind the Bulldogs.

Adding to the occasion, Casey’s General Store donated pan pizzas, helping make the gathering a true Podcast Pizza Party with the Galena Bulldogs.

The local contributions reflect the community spirit surrounding a team that accomplished something special: taking the Galena Bulldogs volleyball program to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

While the state tournament didn’t end with a championship, the team’s place in Galena history was already secured. Making it to state for the first time was an accomplishment worthy of recognition, and Frequency 66 wanted to give the student-athletes an opportunity to share their experience in their own voices.

The podcast was arranged through the school and appropriate administrative channels, with Frequency 66 following traditional media protocols when interviewing student-athletes. The recording was intentionally not streamed live and was held for release during the community celebration, giving the Bulldogs, coaches and school administration an opportunity to be part of the process.

The podcast will be released Tuesday, November 10, at 2:45 p.m., coinciding with the Galena Bulldogs’ recognition during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park.

Between the pizza donated by Casey’s, the influencer treats from Yellow Brick Road Freeze Dried Treats and a historic season worth celebrating, this is one hometown podcast that has a little bit of everything.

A Season to Remember. A Legacy to Celebrate.

Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park Event Details

What: Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 2–6 p.m.

Where: Galena, Kansas

Admission: Free and open to the public

Celebrate the Centennial. Invest in the Next 100 Years.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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