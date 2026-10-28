The Mother Road is turning 100, and Galena, Kansas, will celebrate the milestone with a Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The community gathering will bring residents, local leaders, Route 66 enthusiasts, and visitors together for an afternoon celebrating the history, people, and enduring spirit of the historic highway.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with introductions and greetings from local dignitaries, community leaders and Route 66 Ambassadors. At 2:30 p.m., attendees will mark the centennial with anniversary cake and homemade ice cream made by the Kansas Historic Route 66 Foundation.

“This is an amazing event for three states or more to come together and celebrate Route 66,” Phil Vogel said, president of Historic Route 66 Association. “One thing you can count on is the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association will be serving some of the best homemade ice cream you’ve ever tasted. We’re gunna bring it for the Mother Road’s anniversary.”

Local high school aged musicians will perform a selection of celebratory songs from 3:30 to 4 p.m., an additional performance at 5 p.m. from another local high school group.

The community potluck will open at 4 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to share food and fellowship as part of the celebration. The event will conclude at 6 p.m.

Frequency 66 will be recording Mother Road Memories throughout the event. There will also be an area for local vendors to showcase and offer some of their centennial merchandise and collectables.

“Anyone and everyone is invited to share their Mother Road Memories,” veteran media professional and journalist Jason Spiess said. “Andrew Griffin who has been helping us document stories for Route 66 Americana Archive is coming up from Oklahoma City to help capture Mother Road Memories.”

The event is built around a simple idea: Route 66 is more than a highway. Its legacy lives in the communities, independent businesses, roadside landmarks, and personal stories that have shaped the American road experience for a century.

“Celebrate the Centennial. Invest in the Next 100 Years.” serves as the guiding message for the celebration, recognizing both the historic significance of Route 66 and the importance of preserving its stories and supporting the communities that keep the Mother Road alive.

The celebration is also an opportunity for local businesses, organizations, and community members to take part in the centennial. Sponsorship and giveaway contribution opportunities are available for those interested in supporting the event and helping make the gathering possible.

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration is being developed in connection with Frequency 66 Podcasts and the Route 66 Americana Archive, initiatives focused on documenting stories, sharing the voices of Route 66 communities, and carrying the Mother Road’s legacy into its next century.

Residents and visitors are invited to join the celebration, enjoy the music and anniversary festivities, and take part in an afternoon centered on community and the road that connects generations of Americans.

More announcements and details will be announced in the upcoming days including a special Centennial Home Town Ceremony for the Galena Bulldogs Volleyball Team who made it to the state tournament for the first time in school history. That accomplishment alone is worthy of special recognition no matter how they fair this weekend at the Kansas State Volleyball Tournament.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Route 66 Centennial Celebration: A Potluck Party in the Park

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 2–6 p.m.

Location: Galena, Kansas

Featured activities: Greetings from local dignitaries, enthusiasts, local business leaders, centennial cake and homemade ice cream, local high school aged music performances, and a community potluck.

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

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