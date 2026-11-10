Galena Bulldogs Make History: First State Tournament Run Celebrated on Route 66

On a stretch of original Route 66 known as the Will Rogers Highway, the Jefferson Highway, and the Yellow Brick Road, the Galena Bulldogs volleyball team gathered at 601 Main Street to talk about a season that will be remembered for a long time.

For the first time in school history, the Bulldogs reached the state tournament. Host Jason Spiess sat down with several members of the squad and their coach (who stayed mostly off-camera, managing pizza logistics) for a wide-ranging conversation that mixed postseason reflection, team chemistry, freeze-dried candy reviews, and a light education on the Mother Road running through their hometown.

Building Something Special

The roster that got it done included juniors, sophomores, and a strong freshman class that earned varsity minutes. Among those who spoke:

Makenzy New (junior, middle and outside hitter)

Madyson Boyes (sophomore, who finished the season as libero)

Rylie Meyr (senior, outside hitter and setter)

Makaila Matthews (senior, defensive specialist)

Karli New (freshman, setter)

Emma Meyr (freshman, outside and right side)

Ryleigh Lawrence (freshman, defensive specialist / left back)

The path to state ran through a 16-team regional and a sub-state victory over nearby Baxter Springs. Several players noted the local rivalries with Baxter, Riverton, and others, but this year the Bulldogs finished as the top seed in their regional and kept winning.

Rylie Meyr, who recorded more than 1,750 career assists (including 1,000 as a junior and another 750 this season), called the state appearance the perfect way to close her high school career. “I’ve been wanting to go to state since I was a freshman,” she said. “First time in history is a good way to end.”

Coach Bosley, who had coached many of these players since seventh and eighth grade, told the group she had long believed this particular collection of athletes could reach state if they stayed together and kept adding the right pieces each year.

Memories Beyond the Court

When asked for favorite moments, the answers repeatedly returned to the same places: the locker room before games (music blasting, everyone screaming and being “goofy”), hotel rooms at state, and simply hanging out as a team. Freshmen repeatedly mentioned how the older players took them in and made them feel like sisters.

One story that drew laughs involved an Amish restaurant meal during the state trip. A family-style spread of chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, and sides arrived without individual ordering—apparently the result of a reservation miscommunication. The team preferred the later steakhouse meal at T-Bones (sirloin, brisket, mac and cheese, and fries all received positive reviews).

Madyson Boyes, who moved from front-row only to defensive specialist to libero over the course of the season, pointed to the team’s depth as the difference-maker. Multiple back-row players and interchangeable hitters gave the Bulldogs options when someone was struggling. A new rule allowing two liberos also helped.

Looking Ahead

The Bulldogs will lose several seniors, including both setters from their 6-2 system. Underclassmen acknowledged the challenge of replacing that experience but expressed confidence that the foundation is strong. Goals for next year ranged from simply returning to state to placing or winning it. “This year we set a standard that we didn’t know we could do,” Madyson said. “Now that we’ve done it, I think we could definitely go back.”

Many of the players are multi-sport athletes—basketball, softball, track, powerlifting, and club volleyball all came up—and several already have plans to stay busy through the next seasons.

Growing Up on the Mother Road

A later segment turned to Route 66 itself. Most of the players admitted they had never been inside Gearheads, Cars on the Route, or the Galena mural park area despite living in or near town their whole lives. The giant muffler man, classic cars, and other roadside icons felt ordinary to them.

Spiess used the moment to share a few local facts—the Bonnie and Clyde-related gun in the pawn shop, the mining museum train horn, and the broader effort to treat Route 66 more like a national park experience—while promising a post-podcast walk over to Gearheads for a first-time tour.

Community Celebration

The team was scheduled to be recognized Tuesday, November 10, at 2:45 p.m. during the Route 66 Centennial potluck in the park. Plans included a special cake for the Bulldogs (separate from the official centennial cake), homemade ice cream from the Kansas Historic Route 66 Foundation, Hot Mike meatballs from Frequency 66, and other potluck contributions.

The conversation closed with each player offering a final word. Themes of community support, gratitude for snacks and encouragement, and good luck to next year’s team ran through the remarks. One player shared the team motto: “Bumbaclastic Bulldogs.”

Casey’s supplied pan pizzas and the new Dr. Pepper donuts. Yellow Brick Road (119 West 6th, behind the muffler man at Gearheads) provided freeze-dried treats—Skittles, s’mores, Jolly Ranchers, Nerd Clusters, peach rings, and more—that became an informal taste test between segments. Skittles emerged as a clear favorite among the group.

For a small-school program that had never reached state before, the 2025 season delivered more than a tournament appearance. It delivered a group of players who clearly enjoyed each other, a coach who had seen the potential years earlier, and a community ready to celebrate the first time history was made on the Yellow Brick Road.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook or LinkedIn

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: studio(at)frequency66(dot)com

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Join Frequency 66 for FREE or join CLUB 66 and become a member today!

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

More videos, photos and stories peppered on the links below!

Add your chapter today!

🌐 Website: Frequency66.com

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595024848742

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frequency-sixty-six-8363071b9/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6DxRyeHT_tBUFJ5C-IzMw

✉️ Substack: https://frequency66.substack.com

Read null in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

THANK YOU TO ONE OF OUR FOUNDING SPONSORS: