I’ve sat across tables from hundreds of tourism and economic development people over the years. They speak in visitor counts, hotel occupancy, shoulder-season strategies, and the quiet math of what a single traveler spends when they stay one more night. After a while you start to hear the deeper pattern underneath the numbers: some places are destinations. People come to them. Other places are corridors. People pass through them, or they become the journey itself.

Hot Springs, South Dakota is firmly in the first category.

The gentleman I met lives there. Roughly 3,500 people call the town home year-round. It sits at the southern tip of the Black Hills, where the warm mineral springs still rise and the Mammoth Site keeps its quiet vigil.

I’ve been there well over a dozen times in my life.

An hour north is Rapid City. A little farther are Mount Rushmore’s nearly two million annual visitors and the seasonal explosion of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which can push half a million vehicles through the region in ten days. People from every state and more than a few countries arrive seeking the hills, the presidents in granite, the open-road motorcycle culture, or simply the chance to soak in water that has been coming out of the ground warm for longer than any of us have been alive.

Photos by Janessa Jandt - www.travelingwildflower.com

He lives in a place the world comes to. And yet he was leaving it to drive Route 66.

From his doorstep in Hot Springs it is nearly a thousand miles just to reach the eastern end in Chicago. From there the road unspools southwest through Illinois, Missouri, the short Kansas slice, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and finally California. Then back again to South Dakota through Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

The drive in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming is like experiencing one big national park too. That’s what a Route 66 trip becomes for someone who lives in the Black Hills.

I am a Libra. My mind goes back and forth by nature. For years it has swung between the Black Hills and Route 66. I get to the Hills two to five times a year because something in those granite ridges and ponderosa canyons stills me. It is a spiritual connection that feels private and old-school—something about silence, permanence, and the way the land does not care whether you arrive or leave.

Route 66 is a different spiritual connection.

It wakes up the part of me that wants to talk to strangers in diners, stand on the shoulder of a two-lane, and feel the long conversational village that still exists along the Mother Road. One place connects me to my inner self. The other connects me to the wider human conversation. Both are real. Both are necessary.

When I told him that, he nodded like a man who had already walked the same internal road. Route 66, he said, speaks to him in ways other places do not. He has lived his whole life in a landscape people travel great distances to experience, yet the old highway still calls him outward.

The open road is not an escape from the Black Hills. It is a different kind of belonging—one measured in miles instead of elevation, in neon and neon-less nights instead of granite faces, in the temporary community of people who are also moving rather than the permanent community of people who stay.

Tourism professionals will tell you that destinations and corridors create different kinds of economies and different kinds of people. Destinations teach patience, hospitality, and the quiet pride of being the place others seek. Corridors teach motion, curiosity, and the ability to find meaning in the in-between. This man carries both.

He lives in one of the most visited landscapes in the American interior and still feels the pull of the longest continuous conversation America ever paved.

That is the story worth telling. Not simply that someone from Hot Springs is driving Route 66, but that a man who already lives inside a destination still answers the call of the corridor.

The miles are long. The contrast is sharp. And the recognition that two very different places can both feel like home—one for the soul, one for the road—is something anyone who has ever loved a landscape and a highway will understand.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Main Street of America, A Route 66 Podcast. He is also a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Club 66.

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